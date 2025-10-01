Two Years To Go Until Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027

In two years the eyes of the world will be on Perth and Australia for the opening match of the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup in history: 24 teams, 52 matches, 7 incredible host cities and the first time fans will witness a round of 16 at Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile the draw for Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 will take place on Wednesday, 3 December and the format for the expanded edition with 24 teams has been unveiled.

Meanwhile the draw for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will take place on Wednesday, 3 December and the format for the expanded edition with 24 teams has been unveiled.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be the biggest tournament in the sport’s history, with 24 teams battling it out for the Webb Ellis Cup in two years’ time.

Australia will get things underway in the opening game at Perth Stadium on 1 October 2027, kickstarting a new era for a Men’s Rugby World Cup. But how does it all work? Marking exactly two years to the day that the tournament will begin, World Rugby has unveiled the format for Rugby World Cup 2027.

In previous tournaments going back to Rugby World Cup 2003, we have traditionally had 20 teams that were divided into four pools of five teams. The top two teams from each pool would then progress to the quarter-finals, which was the first round of the knockouts.

At Australia 2027 we will have 24 teams, and therefore the tournament requires a new format and one big change: a Round of 16 as the first knockout game.

