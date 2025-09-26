EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Previews

Along with a repeat of last season’s semi-final match-ups, Tullow and Energia All-Ireland League newcomers Ennis, who are on the crest of a wave as the first Clare team to compete at this level, meet in what is a compelling opening round of fixtures.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 27

Kick-off 1.30pm unless stated –

RAILWAY UNION v OLD BELVEDERE, Park Avenue, 12pm

Preview: Just over five months after running Railway Union close at the semi-final stage, Old Belvedere get an early-season crack at them in Fiona Hayes’ first game in charge. Following back-to-back title wins with UL Bohemian, Hayes is now aiming to bring the glory days back to ‘Belvo.

It is an explosive start to the new season with 2024/25’s top four finishers all facing each other during the opening three rounds. Railway Union are also guided by a fresh new voice in Sana Govender, the former Munster Women’s development/skills coach and Ireland Under-18 Women’s assistant coach.

Supporters are in for a treat if these Dublin rivals show the same attacking intent that led to ten tries being scored in that semi-final. Railway won out 37-24 thanks to closing tries from Poppy Garvey and Laura Sheehan, but ‘Belvo led twice, and were only a point behind entering the final quarter.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 29, 2025: Old Belvedere 5 Railway Union 31, Ollie Campbell Park; Sunday, April 13, 2025: Semi-Final: Railway Union 37 Old Belvedere 24, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

TULLOW v ENNIS, Blackgates, 12.30pm

Preview: What an opportunity for both of these teams, as a Grace Kelly-led Tullow, determined to make the most of their ‘second chance’ at this level after Suttonians’ withdrawal, host an equally ambitious Ennis. It should be an intriguing battle between the last two promotion play-off final winners.

Tullow have added more depth to their squad following an injury-affected first season at this level. Samoan international France Bloomfield is one to watch in the playmaking role, while versatile forward Kelly will be hoping to add to her six tries from a winless 2024/25 campaign.

Along with a sharp pre-season regime, Ennis head coach Gareth O’Hanlon had a total of ten players involved with the provinces over the summer, including underage stars Lyndsay Clarke and Sally Kelly who played in Munster’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final win over Leinster.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Tullow to win

BALLINCOLLIG v GALWEGIANS, Tanner Park

Preview: Ballincollig are another of the teams with a new head coach this year. Argentine-Italian dual national Santiago Gonzalez has taken over from Helen Brosnan, with defence coach Laura Guest and set-piece coach Leah Lyons continuing in their roles, and Eugene McCarthy also now on board.

Jack Clarke is entering his second season at Galwegians’ helm, and is optimistic about his squad’s chances of improving on last season’s sixth place finish when they pipped Ballincollig on points difference. “We showed glimpses of it last season, but the potential is massive with this group,” he said.

Ballincollig won this corresponding fixture 29-20 at the end of March, outscoring Galwegians by five tries to four. Ahead of the rematch, ‘Collig flanker Aoife Madigan said they will have to ‘nullify ‘Wegians’ pack, a big strength of theirs, and get our backs into the game as much as we can’.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Galwegians 22 Ballincollig 17, Crowley Park; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Ballincollig 29 Galwegians 20, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballincollig to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE v UL BOHEMIAN, Stradbrook

Preview: Having lost by just three points to UL Bohemian in last April’s semi-final, Blackrock College will be all out to reverse that result and make a winning start to the new term. Niall Neville and Dave Quinn have taken on key positions as ‘Rock’s new head coach and forwards coach respectively.

The Dubliners will have a number of new faces on the pitch too, but with her excellent form when recently captaining Munster to Interprovincial glory, Maeve Óg O’Leary could have a big club season ahead of her. Most of her Munster team-mates are part of this high-achieving UL Bohs side.

Fiona Hayes’ departure to ‘Belvo has seen Bohs stalwart Sarah Quin step up as head coach of the Red Robins. Munster’s Interpro success is a promising sign in terms of UL’s three-in-a-row hopes, and classy young out-half Caitríona Finn is ‘really excited to see what ‘Quinny’ comes up with this season’.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 29, 2025: UL Bohemian 19 Blackrock College 7, Annacotty; Sunday, April 13, 2025: Semi-Final: UL Bohemian 15 Blackrock College 12, Annacotty

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

WICKLOW v COOKE, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Preview: Wicklow wrap up the first day of the season with an early evening kick-off against Cooke. Three places separated these teams last season, with Wicklow’s 10 wins leaving them just five points away from a semi-final place. Cooke won their last three games to climb into eighth spot.

Eager to take that next step, Jason Moreton’s Wicklow outfit will have the benefit of Leinster’s Ben Martin as a coaching consultant. Some of the club’s players worked closely with Martin during the Interpros, including debutants Ciara Short, Erin McConnell, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, and Clara Dunne.

Cooke will want to banish memories of their most recent trip to Wicklow last December. They suffered a 64-0 defeat but showed their resilience when losing by just five points in the return match. Talented young centre Tara O’Neill is fresh from her summer involvement with the Ireland Under-20s and Ulster.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Wicklow 64 Cooke 0, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, January 11, 2025: Cooke 22 Wicklow 27, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

