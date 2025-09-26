Respect Our Game – A Reminder Ahead of the Energia AIL Kick-off

As the Energia All-Ireland League kicks off this weekend, the IRFU is reminding all players, coaches, referees, volunteers, and supporters that Respect is at the very heart of our game.

Rugby’s values guide everything we do, and when the game is played in a respectful manner it allows rugby to positively contribute to our local communities. From grassroots to the elite level, respect must be shown to teammates, opponents, match officials, coaches, and supporters. It is our shared responsibility to ensure rugby remains a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and valued.

The IRFU is committed to ongoing education and initiatives that reinforce Respect, both on and off the pitch. Through clubs and community partners, we are working together to promote positive behaviour and address anything that undermines the spirit of the game.

“We know that rugby can inspire and unite people from all walks of life,” said Stephen Gore, Spirit of Rugby Projects Manager. “Let us continue to set the standard for ‘Respect’, not just in how we play, but in how we treat one another. Together, we can ensure rugby remains a sport that people aspire to join and that communities are proud to support.”

Colin McEntee, IRFU Director of Rugby Development, added,

“Respect is not merely a value—it is the very foundation of our sport, I want to be unequivocally clear: there is no place for abuse, intimidation, or unsportsmanlike conduct in rugby. Whether on the field, in the stands, or online, any disrespectful behaviour will be addressed swiftly and firmly.”

As the new Energia AIL season begins, let us carry the values of rugby into every fixture. By showing respect to one another, we ensure that rugby remains a sport that unites communities, inspires young people, and sets the highest standards both on and off the pitch.

For more information and resources, visit the IRFU Spirit of Rugby page or contact your provincial Spirit of Rugby Officer.