EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 1 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League returns this weekend for the start of a brand new season, and there are some blockbuster first-round fixtures to whet appetites for what is to come between now and April.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 27

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

GALWAY CORINTHIANS v BANBRIDGE, Corinthian Park

GREYSTONES v DUNGANNON, Dr Hickey Park

OLD CRESCENT v BALLYMENA, Takumi Park

SHANNON v CASHEL, Thomond Park back pitch

WANDERERS v MU BARNHALL, Merrion Road

A new season commences in Division 2A of the Energia All Ireland League this weekend, Shannon, Wanderers and Dungannon will be aiming to deliver a strong start to life in a new Division this season.

Score difference saw Galway Corinthians miss out on a shot at the play-offs last season, and with hopes they can go one step further this season they take on Banbridge in Corinthian Park. Corinthians won 19-16 here in January in the most recent meeting between the sides.

Ambrose Conboy has taken over as head coach of Corinthians this season, a former player at the club and an accomplished coach at both provincial and national level, Conboy will look to build on the success in recent years to make a splash in 2A this time around.

Despite finishing just beneath their opponents in the table last term, 16 points was the gap in the end as Banbridge found results hard to come by last season. Rob Logan’s charges have been working hard in pre-season, scoring some notable wins over Dungannon and Queens in the Ulster Senior Cup, which can give them confidence coming into this clash.

After narrowly avoiding a relegation play-off at the end of the 2023/24 season, Greystones shot up the table to fourth last season, and only for a late try from Trinity, they could have contested a final. For the first time in two years they have a showdown with Dungannon.

Head coach Danny Kenny will aim to build off the positives from last season, as the Wicklow men will aim to knock on the door for promotion once again. Building off a strong showing in the Leinster Senior League, where they made it to the final defeated by MU Barnhall in the end, they will again be one to keep an eye on.

Dungannon went through a grueling season in 2B last term to stake their claim for promotion, and will put it up to any team in 2A this season. Gannon have lost their two most recent trips to Dr. Hickey Park, but Jonny Gillespie’s men will be aiming for a strong start to the season.

After finishing just outside the drop zone last season, Old Crescent and Ballymena will look to challenge at the top half of the table, but first they have to get over the line in a big clash in Takumi Park.

Crescent made it to the Munster Senior Cup Final last season, and can take a lot of learning from a bruising campaign to challenge at the top end of the table. Michael Harding has joined from Galway Corinthians as head coach, and has a squad littered with youth and experience to pick from.

Ballymena have finished around that bottom half of the table for the last number of seasons, and have lost their last four trips to Limerick to take on Old Crescent. John Nicholl will be aiming for an opening win of the season, but they have failed to record an opening day triumph since the 2017/18 season, where they defeated Old Wesley in Energia Park.

Shannon have been well used to Division 1 rugby over numerous seasons, now they begin a new journey in Division 2A, and have a tough opening clash in Cashel, in an exciting all Munster affair in the shadow of Thomond Park.

A new opponent for Shannon in the All Ireland League, the pair have only met in Munster competitions since Cashel earned their spot in the competition after coming up ahead of the 2011-12 season, so this derby is an intriguing one.

Both teams had different fortunes last season, Cashel lost in the 1B play-off final to Trinity, who pipped Shannon to the post in the end over a long relegation battle. Cashel will have plenty of experience from last season, and numerous good runs in 2A, this could go down to the wire between these two.

One of the most inform and high scoring teams across the All Ireland League last season were Wanderers. They delivered their long awaited search for promotion to 2A, and with silverware to boot, they are out to impress this season, and begin life at home to MU Barnhall.

Plenty of patrons will arrive in Merrion Road for a big opening showdown of a new season, and Wanderers will look to continue this exciting brand of rugby. Eoin Sheriff continues to lead the coaching ticket, but welcomes the experience of Sean Skehan, who is a massive addition to their ranks for the season ahead.

Near misses have been the heartbreaking conclusion to MU Barnhall’s seasons over the last couple of years. Two play-off finals and a semi-final over the course of three seasons, they have come so close and once again they will be a team to look at to finish in that top four. Adrian Flavin’s side can draw a lot of experience from last season and winning the Leinster Senior League only adds encouragement for the season ahead.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 27

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BUCCANEERS v GALWEGIANS, Dubarry Park

MALONE v ENNISCORTHY, Gibson Park

NAVAN v UL BOHEMIAN, Balreask Old

RAINEY v CLOGHER VALLEY, Hatrick Park

SKERRIES v SLIGO, Holmpatrick

Having been one of the most competitive Divisions in recent seasons, Division 2B of the Energia All Ireland League promises to be an exciting one, as any team can stake their claim not only for the title but for a spot in the promotion play-offs.

After suffering successive relegations, Buccaneers begin life in 2B on home soil, with a Connacht derby against Galwegians. This will be a first meeting of the pair in the All Ireland League since the 2016-17 season, with Buccs winning both of those meetings that season.

The Athlone men only won three games in their last two seasons, and are out to turn the tide this season. Darin Claasen has come in as their new head coach, and will look to use his past experience and a wealth of knowledge to put Buccaneers fighting at the top end of the table.

Last year was one of growth for Galwegians as they contested the promotion play-off semi-final, and they will aim to be in that mix once again this season. Brendan Guilfoyle’s charges laid the foundation last term, and will be one to keep the eye on as they aim to start with a win on the road.

Another team staking their claim in 2B this season will be Enniscorthy, who after winning the 2C title last season are hoping to be more competitive than their last stint in this Division where they were relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It’s a trip to Gibson Park to take on Malone, who finished in seventh spot last season, six points adrift of the final play-off place. The Ulstermen were just adrift in the end last season, and getting a win on home soil to start the new season out could well give them confidence to push on this season.

Scorthy under Brett Igoe will fancy their chances in 2B this season, if they can play the same brand of attacking rugby like last season, they will be a match for anyone in the Division. Tony Ryan back to full health will be a welcome one, and after starting last season on the losing front, they will be out to start on a positive note this season.

Like Buccaneers, Navan dropped down from Division 2A after suffering defeat in the play-offs. Aiming to bounce back they have a home tie with UL Bohemian in Balreask Old, two teams who know each other all too well.

Ryan Roberts has returned to Navan to join their coaching ticket as head coach this season, after the disappointing end to last season in their 100th year in operation, the Meath men have a home contest to right the wrongs for the season ahead.

December of 2023 was the last time UL Bohemian travelled to this venue, the pair were in 2A at that time, and the Red Robins left with a 17-10 win. Their last four meetings have seen the sides grab two wins each, new head coach Simon Malone hopes to bring his winning experience to a Bohs side that were a point outside the play-offs last season.

Ulster derby clashes are always an exciting one, as is any derby for that matter, but Rainey and Clogher Valley dished up two hard fought contests last season, with Rainey defeating them on home soil in their first meeting last season, could history repeat itself in Hatrick Park?

Rainey looked on track to make the play-offs last season but fell short in the end. It was a big season of growth for the Magherafelt men, and without a doubt they can showcase the same brand of rugby this season to push their way back toward the summit.

In their debut season in 2B last term, Clogher Valley made their mark getting a spot in the promotion play-offs and defeated Rainey on their home patch back in February along the way. A last gasp penalty saw them suffer defeat to Dungannon in the promotion play-off semi-final, and with that added year of experience, they will be one to look at towards the top end of the table.

Having both tussled it out towards the latter stages of last season to stay up, Skerries and Sligo earned their 2B status once again and will get the new season underway in Holmpatrick.

Skerries shot out of the blocks last season and looked an early front runner, before results slowly dried up and they found themselves moving down the order. The Goats had injury worries last season, and will look to push on now for the season ahead.

Sligo won here back in February 12-7, and played out a nail biting 14-14 draw the season before. When Sligo left Holmpatrick with the win last season, it gave them a big breath of fresh air to push on and secure their safety having not lost a game afterwards. Grant Ross has taken over as head coach this season, as they look to fight at the top end of the table.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 27

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BELFAST HARLEQUINS v DOLPHIN, Deramore Park

CLONMEL v BALLYCLARE, Ardgaoithe

MIDLETON v BRUFF, Towns Park

MONKSTOWN v MALAHIDE, Sydney Parade

THOMOND v BECTIVE RANGERS, Liam Fitzgerald Park

If last season is an indication of how competitive a competition Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League is, then this year looks set to be even more closely fought, as the intensity goes up a gear for the year ahead.

Belfast Harlequins for large parts of last season looked a real contender for the title and at the minimum a shot in the play-offs. By the end of the season they dropped to seventh, and kick-off the new season on home soil against Dolphin.

The Ulstermen grabbed an away win last season to start the year off an a high, on home soil with a vocal crowd behind them could make all the difference to win a tough opening clash. Captained by Steven Weir, they have added plenty of quality to their squad in the off season, namely Ulster capped Zac Solomon who makes the return after a stint at Queens last season.

Dolphin made it all the way to the play-off semi-final last season, after a couple of tough seasons with relegation included, they turned the side last season and looked an impressive outfit, and like their opponents looked a solid pick for the title along with staking their case for promotion. With a lot of last season’s squad ready to go again, revenge for their 32-21 defeat last November in this venue will be on their minds.

The race for the play-offs last season was a closely fought battle week on week, and while Clonmel just missed out in the end, debutants Ballyclare secured fourth spot in the end. The pair renew their acquaintances in Ard Gaoithe on Saturday.

Clonmel won 19-17 when the pair met in February as the season began to ramp up, and the Tipperary men will look to hit the ground running for the new season in front of their home supporters. Joey O’Connor was a key man for them last season, and his scoring exploits will make him one to watch again this season.

The Ulstermen were not phased by being debutants last season in this competition, they worked through the phases of the season and finished fourth in the end, and can take a lot of learnings and experience from making the semi-final stages of the play-offs. A big blow for them however was Joel McBride suffering an ankle injury against Rainey in the Ulster Senior Shield.

Defeat on the final day last year was a heartbreaking end to a breathtaking season from Midleton’s perspective, the title looked to be heading their way but now they have to start all over again. A Munster derby with Bruff will be an absorbing way to start their season.

The Town’s Park faithful were also at home to kick-off last season, as Robbie Doyle’s charges defeated Monkstown in a close battle from start to finish. That game set the tempo for what would follow, and hopes will be they can go that one step further this season.

January of 2023 was the last time Bruff secured victory on an away trip to Towns Park, their last two trips they have left empty handed and after a relegation battle last term, they are out to secure a positive start to the campaign.

We will also have a derby in Sydney Parade, as a recently relegated Malahide make the trip across the capital to take on Monkstown in their first Dublin Derby in the All Ireland League.

In their first season back in the All Ireland League last season Monkstown made it all the way to fifth place in the end, their hopes of top four dashed in the end finishing two points behind Ballyclare. Paddy Thornton’s men won six of their nine home games last season and they also defeated their opponents 21-17 in the Leinster Senior Shield at the start of the month.

Malahide had a tough season in 2B last season, finishing bottom of the table with just two wins in the end. But with their relegation woes behind then, they look to kick off with an optimum result and stake their claim early. New head coach Andy Kenny is an experienced man to have at the helm.

After the pair played out an absorbing clash in Cill Dara RFC late last season to gain promotion to the All Ireland League, Thomond and Bective Rangers will kick-off against one another as their respective absences from the All Ireland League came to an end.

Thomond had to do it all over again one week later against Omagh Academicals, taking their spot with a 23-15 win. After a six year absence All Ireland League rugby returned to Liam Fitzgerald Park, and during pre-season they featured in their first Senior outing since 2019 they came just short against Midleton in the Munster Senior Cup.

Bective celebrated well after that 39-35 win against Thomond, seven years of heartbreak coming to an end as they marked a return to the All Ireland League. Head coach Ben Manion is back again this season, bring his wealth of experience to a squad and club looking to bring the glory days back in the All Ireland League.

