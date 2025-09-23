Colgan Appointed As TMO For Rugby World Cup Final

Ireland’s Leo Colgan has been named TMO in the Match Officials panel for the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final between England and Canada.

Scotland’s Hollie Davidson will referee the match with Aimee Barrett-Theron (SARU) and Clara Munarini (FIR) as Assistant Referees.

It will be Davidson’s second Women’s Rugby World Cup final, having been in the middle for New Zealand’s 34-31 victory over England in the RWC 2021 title decider at a sold-out Eden Park in November 2022. She also ran touch in the 2017 final between the same teams in Belfast.

This is Colgan’s sixth game as TMO at the tournament having been part of the England v USA, France v Italy, Canada v Wales and New Zealand v Japan Pool games and the Canada v Australia Quarter Final.

He was also involved in four matches as the Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO) – France v South Africa, Italy v Brazil, Wales v Fiji and Canada v Scotland. The FPRO is an extra match official who works in conjunction with the TMO to evaluate foul play outside of Formal TMO reviews.

IRFU Head of Referees Dudley Phillips said,

“We’re delighted for Leo. Following on from his involvement at the Junior World Championship in July, this is a fantastic appointment for him on the world stage and reflects all the hard work he has done in the build up to and throughout the tournament.”

Chair of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials Selectors, Su Carty added: “Congratulations firstly to Hollie on the incredible achievement of refereeing her second Women’s Rugby World Cup final and to Ella for her appointment to the bronze final, a testament to how she has progressed and performed in the tournament. They have both earned their place on merit, courtesy of their consistently high level of performance at this tournament.

“Officiating is a true team effort, and the whole group of match officials are right behind the those selected for both matches. It is testament to the talent and drive that we have across the team that selection meetings are always tough. Go well everyone!”