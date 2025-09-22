Djougang Announced As Trinity Sport Ambassador

Ireland Women’s star Linda Djougang has been announced as a brand ambassador for Trinity Sport in recognition of being a role model both on and off the pitch, and the power of sport to open doors.

The recognition also follows Linda’s standout performances in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign, during which she received her 50th international cap and was ever-present in the number 3 jersey as they finished in the top eight.

The talented tighthead prop, who also plays for Old Belvedere, Leinster, and the Wolfhounds, first discovered her love of rugby during a social Tag rugby tournament organised as part of an internship.

Balancing her studies in General Nursing at Trinity College Dublin with elite-level training, Djougang found her footing in both sport and academics with the support of the Trinity Access Programmes (TAP), which work to widen access and participation in higher education for under-represented groups.

The 29-year-old is a passionate advocate for the TAP, and a role model for inclusivity in rugby and for young athletes aspiring to combine academic and sporting excellence.

Reflecting on the pivotal role TAP played in her journey, she commented: “I finished secondary school in 2014. I didn’t know what I wanted to do in college. Trinity and the Trinity Access Programmes gave me an opportunity.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the Access Programmes, and everything they’ve given me. They supported me when I was playing Colours, playing for my province.

“It wasn’t just in college – it was beyond. To this day, when I play for Ireland, they still support me. It’s such a special feeling knowing they still have my back.”

Over four years, she went from learning the rules of the sport to earning her first Leinster cap and training with the Ireland squad, alongside her nursing studies at Trinity. Accolades and awards have followed alongside her rapid rugby career progression:

Sport Scholar at Trinity College Dublin

Trinity Sports Person of the Year in 2019 in recognition of her rugby prowess

Leinster Player of the Year for 2024/25

Awarded 52 international caps as of this month, including receiving her 50th cap at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England

Michelle Tanner, Director of Sport and Physical Activity at Trinity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Linda to the Trinity Sport ambassador programme.

“Her journey from discovering rugby at Trinity to representing Ireland on the world stage exemplifies the values of resilience, dedication, and excellence that we aim to inspire across our student body.

“Trinity Sport is proud to celebrate her achievements and provide opportunities for students and the wider community to engage with elite sport and learn from her experience.”

Djougang added: “Being named a Trinity Sport ambassador is a true honour. Trinity has been central to my journey, both academically and in rugby, and I hope to inspire the next generation of athletes to believe in their potential and embrace the opportunities that sport and education can offer.”

Previous Trinity Sport brand ambassadors include Trinity alumni Nicole Owens (Dublin Ladies Gaelic footballer), Mark Pollock (motivational speaker and adventurer), Ailish Egan (former Ireland rugby international), Ed Joyce (head coach of the Ireland Women’s cricket team), and Hugo MacNeill (former Ireland and British & Irish Lions full-back).