Beirne To Continue As Munster Men’s Captain

Munster Men’s head coach Clayton McMillan has named Tadhg Beirne as the province’s captain, ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season.

Beirne, who was the British & Irish Lions’ Player of the Series at the end of their recent tour to Australia, will continue in the role having led the Munster team last year.

He is one of just eight players who have been appointed as permanent captain of the Munster senior Men’s side in the past 30 years of professional rugby.

Pat Murray, Mick Galwey, Jim Williams, Anthony Foley, Paul O’Connell, Doug Howlett, and the recently-retired Peter O’Mahony are the previous such skippers.

Beirne’s first season as captain saw the versatile forward lead from the front and consistently produce top quality performances in his 16 starts for the Munstermen.

New Zealander McMillan, whose first competitive game in charge is away to the Scarlets in Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener, said: “I was delighted for Tadhg to continue as team captain.

“He is a world-class player and his level of performance never drops, that’s something I’ve been really impressed by. He led the team superbly last year and feels that he learned some really valuable lessons.

“He had the honour of captaining the Lions for their game against the Waratahs in the summer, and he’s continuing to grow in confidence as a captain.

“Along with Tadhg, we have lots of leadership throughout the group among the senior players and the emerging young players, so he has plenty of support in the leadership group.”

Beirne, who hails from Eadestown in County Kildare, joined Munster from the Scarlets in 2018, and quickly established himself as a vital player for both province and country.

He made his international debut against Australia in June 2018, playing his part in Ireland’s first series win Down Under since 1979. He made his first appearance for Munster against Glasgow Warriors the following September.

The 33-year-old has scored 10 tries in 93 appearances for Munster, winning a URC title in 2023. He has scored 12 tries in 61 Tests for Ireland, and five tries in 12 games for the British & Irish Lions.