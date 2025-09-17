Energia All-Ireland League 2025/26 Season Launches at Energia Park

Energia and the IRFU today officially launched the 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League at Energia Park, with players from the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A joining Energia’s Lorna Danaher and IRFU President John O’Driscoll to look ahead to another exciting season of club rugby.

The Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) season kicks off on Saturday, 27 September 2025. The Men’s and Women’s league campaigns will feature 18 rounds of competition, culminating in the league double header final of the men’s division 1A and Women’s division at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 26 April.

Supporters unable to make it to matches in person will once again be able to follow the action through free live streams on IrishRugby+. The opening weekend will feature Nenagh Ormond v Old Belvedere in Men’s Division 1A, with the Women’s Division showcase match between reigning champions UL Bohemian and Railway Union streaming live the following weekend.

Speaking at the launch, Lorna Danaher of Energia said,

“Energia have been proud sponsors of the All-Ireland League since 2019, and it’s been a true pleasure to see the progression of the men’s and women’s competitions in that period. In April, we saw Clontarf and UL Bohs win the Men’s and Women’s Finals in two outstanding matches in Aviva Stadium. Throughout all six divisions in the Energia AIL, these matches are the weekly heartbeat of club rugby throughout Ireland, where grassroots stars inspire the next generation. We cannot wait to see more of the same throughout the season, in all four provinces.”

IRFU President John O’Driscoll added, “I am delighted to be here to launch the 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League, a competition that remains a cornerstone of Irish rugby. I want to thank Energia for their continued support and sponsorship of the league, which not only provides a vital pathway for players and coaches but also reflects the dedication and spirit of our clubs, who are the heartbeat of the game.

I look forward to the season kicking off on 27th September and to the high-quality rugby that will be enjoyed in clubs across the country.”

As the countdown to kick-off continues, excitement is building in clubs and communities nationwide. The Energia All-Ireland League remains the backbone of Irish rugby, providing a stage for players to showcase their talent and for supporters to celebrate the rivalries, pride and passion that define the club game.

Energia All-Ireland League – 2025/26 Fixtures

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – Fixture Lists

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division – Fixture List