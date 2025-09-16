Women’s Rugby Network Kicks Off Season with Online Event

The session will be led by IRFU Medical Manager of the Developmental Game, Caithriona Yeomans, who will share insights and guidance on supporting player welfare across the women’s game.

This event marks the beginning of another exciting year for the Women’s Rugby Network, which continues to grow as a space for learning, sharing, and supporting those involved in women’s rugby.

Click on the links become to be part of the network and keep up to date with news and events, you can join through our Linkedin and Whatsapp groups. The network is open to both male and female participants.

Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusivity, Anne Marie Hughes, added, “Building on the momentum of the Green Wave we are delighted to announcement that the Women’s Rugby Network will be hosting another series of workshops throughout the 25-26 season. Starting on 14thOctober we will focus on female health. The network is open to ALL in women’s game and is designed as a space to share information and best practice to enhance the female game”