MyWaste ‘Kicks Off’ Free Webinar Series to Empower Sports Clubs Towards a Greener Future

MyWaste.ie , Ireland’s official guide to managing your waste, has announced a free, four-part webinar series designed to equip sports clubs nationwide with the knowledge and tools to implement sustainable waste management practices. The MyWaste Sports Club Toolkit webinar series, supported by The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), the-Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Federation of Irish Sport, will provide practical advice and insights from experts, empowering clubs to reduce their environmental footprint and foster a greener Ireland.

Minister of State for Small Business and Retail & Circular Economy, Alan Dillon, T.D. praised the initiative, stating; “The MyWaste Sports Club Toolkit has already provided a clear roadmap for sustainability, and now, with this accessible webinar series, we are truly bringing that guidance to life for thousands of clubs nationwide. These sessions are a crucial step in empowering sports organisations across Ireland to embrace circular economy principles, reduce waste, and build a more sustainable future for their communities and for Irish sport as a whole. Local sports clubs are in a unique position to reach people from all backgrounds at a grassroots level.”

More than just a guide, the MyWaste Sports Club Toolkit is a dynamic resource offering comprehensive, actionable strategies for clubs to transform their waste management. It provides practical advice on everything from waste auditing and prevention to effective segregation and reuse initiatives, empowering clubs to eliminate single-use plastics, promote gear swapping, and track their unique sustainability journey.

Webinar Series Details:

The webinar series will explore key sustainability practices, using examples and insights from various sporting codes. While specific examples will be highlighted, the practical advice shared is applicable to all sporting organisations. The session will run from 7-7.45pm on Tuesday evenings in September 2025:

September 30th: Core waste management guidance, featuring insights and case studies from IRFU clubs.

David Keane, National Rugby Development Manager at the Irish Rugby Football Union, commented; “The IRFU is delighted to actively support the MyWaste webinar series. This initiative is a brilliant way to extend crucial sustainability knowledge directly to our rugby clubs, helping them implement effective waste management practices. We are excited for our clubs to engage with these sessions and contribute to a greener, more responsible sporting landscape across Ireland.”

“The IRFU are currently working with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), My Waste and Energia to produce a bespoke IRFU Toolkit for rugby clubs, covering the areas of Sustainability; Biodiversity, Energy, Travel, Waste and Water.”

How can I register?

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn directly from clubs experiences and also from waste management experts. Register for the free webinars today and discover how your club can become a leader in sustainable waste management!

To register for the MyWaste Sports Club Toolkit Webinar Series, click here.

Click here, to download the free sports clubs toolkit.