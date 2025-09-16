Lynne Cantwell To Be Inducted Into World Rugby Hall Of Fame

World Rugby has announced that former Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell and England prop Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Clark will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on 26 September at the Women’s Summit, held in London on the eve of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final.

Cantwell is still Ireland’s most-capped player more than a decade after her retirement, having won a Women’s Six Nations title and Grand Slam and inspired her country to a first-ever win over New Zealand at Women’s RWC 2014 for their only semi-final appearance. A generational talent who played as a wing, fly-half and centre for Ireland, she is now equally as respected as an administrator, both in rugby and sport in general and is currently the IRFU’s Head of Women’s Strategy.

Clark was one of the game’s biggest personalities and regarded among the world’s best scrummagers in a 15-year test career that saw her play for England in four Women’s Rugby World Cups, winning the title at France 2014, and bowed out as her country’s most-capped player with 137 in 2018 – a record she held until passed by former team-mate Sarah Hunter at RWC 2021.

The World Rugby Hall of Fame recognises those that have made an outstanding contribution to the game of rugby throughout their careers, while also demonstrating rugby’s character-building values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said, “We couldn’t be prouder of Lynne Cantwell for her induction into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. As Ireland’s most-capped women’s international and now a visionary leader shaping the future of the women’s game, Lynne exemplifies the very heart and soul of Irish rugby.

“This recognition is not only a testament to her extraordinary achievements on the pitch, from Six Nations triumphs to World Cup milestones, but also to her unwavering commitment to growing the women’s game across Ireland and the globe. Her leadership inspires not just the next generation of players, but everyone connected to rugby in Ireland. The IRFU are absolutely delighted for Lynne and her family with this thoroughly deserved recognition.”

Cantwell and Clark take the number of inductees to the Hall of Fame in 2025 to four, with former Australia full-back Matthew Burke and England and British and Irish Lions flanker Richard Hill inducted in Sydney ahead of the final test of the Lions tour to Australia on 2 August.

This year’s inductees will bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 175 since it began in 2006.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “On behalf of the global rugby family, I would like to congratulate Lynne Cantwell and Rocky Clark on their richly deserved inductions into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

“Lynne was a generational talent and an inspirational part of an Ireland team that secured a first-ever Women’s Six Nations title and beat New Zealand on the way to a first Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final. Rocky’s reputation as a world-class scrummager was deserved but her value went beyond that and she was an integral part of a hugely successful era for England.

“The World Rugby Hall of Fame exists to honour the greats of our game, those whose legacy transcends results and statistics. Lynne and Rocky have earned their place and we thank them for the extraordinary contribution they have made to the game around the world. I look forward to inducting them during what is already a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup and a generational moment for our game.”

John Eales, Chairman of the Hall of Fame panel and a Hall of Fame inductee, said: “We proudly congratulate Lynne and Rocky on their elevation to the World Rugby Hall of Fame, recognising their exceptional on-field achievements and outstanding off-field contributions to the sport. Their careers exemplify rugby’s core values of integrity, respect, and solidarity. This honour, celebrated during Women’s Rugby World Cup, highlights their lasting impact on their nations and rugby’s global community.”