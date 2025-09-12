Club Competitions Providing Perfect Preparation For Start Of #EnergiaAIL Season

The start of the new Energia All-Ireland League season is now just two weeks ago, and clubs across the island have been in action in the provincial League and Cup competitions in preparation.

The 2025/26 campaign’s first piece of silverware will be awarded on Saturday when Men’s Division 1A heavyweights Lansdowne and Terenure College meet in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Cup final at Energia Park (kick-off 4pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

Lansdowne, who lost 19-17 to Clontarf in last September’s decider, are the competition’s most decorated club with 29 titles. Declan Fassbender’s side have some notable new signings in the returning Tom Daly, and former UCD duo Bobby Sheehan and James Tarrant.

They accounted for Old Belvedere (17-16), Old Wesley (38-21), and defending champions Clontarf (23-17) on the way to qualifying for the final, with new captain Andy Marks, Juan Beukes, and Cian Eddy, Cathal’s younger brother, scoring two tries each.

Terenure also take plenty of momentum into the Donnybrook showdown, having won last Saturday’s Dublin 6W derby at Templeville Road. They came out on top against local rivals St. Mary’s College, winning 27-15 with Carlos Spencer arriving from New Zealand the previous day.

Former All Black Spencer’s appointment as Terenure’s new head coach came with much fanfare in May, and there is huge excitement about his presence in the All-Ireland League. ‘Nure’s early season results bode well, with victories over UCD (33-0), Blackrock College (48-22), and St. Mary’s.

New half-backs Julian Leszczynski and Will Reilly looked the part against Mary’s, and the former provided three try assists and kicked 12 points. Ethan Reilly touched down twice and Adam La Grue beat three defenders for their third try.

Ben Manion’s Bective Rangers have warmed up for their return to the All-Ireland League by winning the Leinster Senior Shield. They beat Malahide 36-21 and Monkstown 47-22 to clinch the title, ahead of their Division 2C opener away to Thomond on Saturday, September 27.

Meanwhile, there are some cracking Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup quarter-final ties for local supporters to savour on Saturday afternoon.

Title holders Nenagh Ormond, who are gearing up for their All-Ireland League top flight debut, will have home advantage against Cork Constitution, the beaten Division 1A finalists last season.

Nenagh ran out 40-17 winners over UL Bohemian to advance last weekend, with player-coach Derek Corcoran, an influential first-half replacement, one of their six try scorers. They gave debuts to Sam Cusack, Aaron Kelly, Luke Kerr, and Munster Academy prop Darragh McSweeney.

The quarter-final winners in Lisatunny will be away to Mideton or Shannon in the last-four. Cork Con were also in free-scoring form against Dolphin, as they posted a 38-6 home win. Their six-try haul included scores from Dylan Hicks, on his debut, and his Munster Academy colleague Danny Sheahan.

JB du Toit, the reigning Division 2C Player of the Year, bagged a brace of tries as he captained Mideton to a 20-15 triumph over Thomond last Saturday. The east Cork side had a two-match tour to Brussels last month, and have signed Kiwi out-half/centre Ted Coleman.

A second-half rally saw Shannon overhaul Bruff for a 27-22 first round success, thanks to tries from Ireland Sevens international Josh Costello (2) and Jack O’Donnell. They have installed former captain Lee Nicholas as their new director of rugby.

Following their bye into the quarter-finals, UCC will be hoping to hit the ground running in Tomás O’Leary’s second season in charge. Garryowen are their opponents at the Mardyke this weekend, as they will be at Dooradoyle in the opening round of the Division 1B campaign.

The Mike Sherry-coached Light Blues accounted for fellow Limerick side Old Crescent, on a 29-15 scoreline. After recently touring South Africa with the Ireland Under-18 Schools squad, Fionn Rowsome started at full-back last Friday night and scored one of Garryowen’s four tries.

Home advantage is up for grabs between UCC and Garryowen, as Highfield and Young Munster will be on their travels at the semi-final stage. The Cookies powered to a 64-0 victory over Division 2C outfit Clonmel, and wingers Ihechi Oji and Hubert Gilvarry finished with two tries each.

Former Munster scrum half John Poland is a new addition to the Young Munster squad, and will start at half-back alongside Kelvin Langan tomorrow. With James Cronin now at the helm, hosts Highfield secured their quarter-final berth courtesy of a 32-12 defeat of Cashel.

Cronin, the ex-Munster and Ireland prop, packed down at loosehead prop for the Corkmen whose lineout maul looked particularly sharp. Hooker Travis Coomey helped himself to three tries, while Ireland Sevens international Nicky Greene, a recent signing, lined out on the left wing.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior League is four fixtures in, and Galway Corinthians, who are now coached by Ambrose Conboy, are closing in on silverware. They have scored 10 tries in beating both Buccaneers (38-11) and local rivals Galwegians (27-19).

Former Connacht and Terenure centre Colm de Buitléar has returned to Cloonacauneen and could be a key player in Division 2A this season. Before that, Corinthians have a shot at winning the club’s first Connacht Senior League crown since 1995, when they host Sligo tomorrow.

Last weekend saw Corinthians win the Galway city derby by eight points, while Sligo, last year’s winners, opened their win account by defeating Buccaneers 35-28. Galwegians, Buccaneers, and Sligo are all in Division 2B this season, following Buccs’ relegation last April.

Now coached by New Zealander Grant Ross, a wind-assisted Sligo led 28-0 after 50 minutes and went on to win, but Darin Claasen’s young Buccs outfit replied with four tries of their own. Dylan Duffy, Harry Balsiger, and Ryan Duffy all crossed, while there was also a penalty.

Sligo are bedding in some new players, including Evan Ballantyne, Pat Lynch, Max O’Hehir, and Facundo Dellamea who all started up front against Buccaneers. Argentinian number 8 Dellamea marked his home debut at Hamilton Park with the bonus point try.

Brendan Guilfoyle’s Galwegians host Buccs on Saturday afternoon, keen to bounce back from their loss to Corinthians. The skilful Stephen Mannion remains a talismanic figure for ‘Wegians, whether that is at out-half or inside centre.

Niyi Adeolokun, a PRO12 winner with Connacht in 2016, has joined the ‘Wegians coaching team as assistant backs and attack coach, and Ja Naughton and Tiarnan Neville are also back in Glenina as scrum/defence coach and player-assistant backs coach respectively.

The Bank of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup finalists will be confirmed following Saturday’s last group matches. Reigning champions Ballynahinch travel to Banbridge in Group A, with the teams locked level on 10 points following their back-to-back bonus point victories.

Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton made a try-scoring return in Ballynahinch colours as they surged past Dungannon on a 50-3 scoreline last weekend. Adam Craig’s men had scored 62 unanswered points against Queen’s University in the opening round.

Centre Matthew Booth is a player that has stood out, with three tries so far and a player-of-the-match performance against Dungannon. ‘Hinch’s newcomers include Pierce Crowe, who has moved from Ballymena, and Quinn Armstrong, an Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner this year with Wallace High School.

Rob Logan’s Banbridge side doubled their win tally with a second successive away triumph. They pocketed five more points by prevailing 45-5 at Queen’s University, with Peter Cromie coming off the bench to score two tries. Number 8 Kyle Stirling also caught the eye with a charge-down effort.

Bann can rely on some experienced hands in the back-line and the pack, as new captain Alexander Thompson drives things from the engine room, and versatile back Robert Lyttle, who was back playing for Ulster last January on a short-term deal, is supporting him as vice-captain.

With the group winners advancing straight to December’s decider, Group B will also conclude with a winner-takes-all showdown. Instonians and Clogher Valley are both unbeaten at the top of the table, sitting on 10 points each ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Shaw’s Bridge.

Instonians, who were Ulster Senior Cup champions in May 2024, won 47-14 at Ballymena last weekend. Captain David Whitten impressed with a hat-trick of tries, summer signing Craig Gilroy made his debut, and player-coach Paul Pritchard returned from a long injury lay-off.

After beating Ballymena 35-14, a well-drilled Clogher Valley overcame City of Armagh by a 43-24 margin last Saturday. Their trip to the Palace Grounds was a rewarding one, and out-half David Maxwell starred with an intercept try and 11 points from the tee, including three conversions.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare emerged as convincing 47-14 winners over Belfast Harlequins to sit on nine points at the top of the Ulster Senior Shield standings. Former captain Joel McBride claimed a hat-trick of tries, and current skipper Jack Gamble also dotted down.

Rainey entertain the table toppers tomorrow, following the postponement of their second game against Malone. Rainey beat Harlequins two weeks ago, taking a hard-fought 19-5 verdict at a wet Deradmore Park where Ross McLaughlin, captain Michael McCusker, and Kieran Donaghy shared out the tries.

‘Quins have conceded tomorrow’s derby match to Belfast rivals Malone. Coached by Josh Pentland, the Cregagh Red Sox will face competition from Clogher Valley and Rainey in Division 2B again this season, with Rainey hosting Clogher in their opening round on September 27.