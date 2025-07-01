Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Confirmed For 2025/26 Season

The fixtures for the 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League season have been announced today. The action kicks off in the Men’s and Women’s Division on Saturday, September 27.

The opening day of the Men’s Division 1A sees a repeat of this season’s semi-finals with reigning Champions Clontarf away to St. Mary’s College and beaten finalists Cork Constitution on the road to Lansdowne. Newly promoted Nenagh Ormond, flying the flag for Tipperary club rugby in the top-flight, kick off with a home tie against the other promoted team Old Belvedere, who topped Division 1B this season.

Terenure College with former All-Black Carlos Spencer as their new head coach will open their season at home to UCD.

In the Women’s Division there is also a repeat of this season’s semi-final match ups as reigning champions UL Bohemian travel to Blackrock College while Railway Union host Old Belvedere. Newly promoted Ennis will travel to Tullow who remain in the division this season following the withdrawal of Suttonians.

The finals of Men’s Division 1A and Women’s Division will again take place as a double header in Aviva Stadium at the end of the season. Both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions of Energia All-Ireland League will feature two ‘No Rugby Weekends’ during the coming season. These weekends are separate to reserve weekends in the calendar to allow players, coaches, and volunteers to manage their time away from rugby.

Speaking about the release of the Energia All-Ireland League fixtures, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said: “Work on completing these fixtures commenced as soon as the curtain came down on the spectacular 2024/25 season.

“We try hard to satisfy club requests and almost all were accommodated. Last season was hugely exciting with every division competitive right to the end, and we are really looking forward to another great season in the Energia All-Ireland League.”

