IRFU and AssistiV Launch Inclusive Volunteering Pilot in Rugby Clubs

The IRFU is launching a new pilot programme this season to help rugby clubs welcome adults with disabilities into meaningful volunteer roles. This is an opportunity for clubs to gain reliable, enthusiastic help while showcasing to the community that our rugby clubs are both welcoming and inclusive.

Volunteer opportunities can include roles in the clubhouse bar, administration, pitch and facility maintenance, kit and equipment management, match day support such as stewarding or scoreboard operation, or even assistance with committee or fundraising work.

Alongside training, accessibility guidance, and best practice advice from the IRFU, rugby clubs will also have access to innovative support from AssistiV Ireland CLG, a social enterprise using assistive technology to unlock potential for people with disabilities. AssistiV’s technology is built around each volunteer and their role, enabling the person to contribute independently, safely, and confidently, while removing barriers such as literacy, numeracy, or memory challenges.

IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer, David McKay said,

“We know how powerful sport can be, not just on the pitch, but off it too. Volunteering gives people a sense of belonging, confidence, and purpose. This pilot is about making sure that opportunity to volunteer is open to everyone. With the right supports in place, clubs can open up more volunteer roles and make their clubs more inclusive places.”

Alan Craughwell, AssistiV Ireland, added,

“Clear instruction and understanding of your role as a volunteer are key to an enjoyable experience for the volunteer and getting the task or job done for your club to thrive. When clubs embrace inclusion, it can raise questions and even nervousness about making the role meaningful. With AssistiV our simple easy to use applications we can help remove those barriers, so tasks are completed safely, independently, and to a good standard unlocking the full value of inclusive volunteering in your club.”

The IRFU is asking all rugby clubs is to identify one or two suitable volunteer roles and be willing to welcome a new volunteer into your club.

To register your interest, please complete the form here.

For more information, or if you have any questions, email David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer.

Let’s make rugby a place for everyone — on and off the pitch.