The first round of the United Rugby Championship is only a couple of weeks away and there’s plenty of action in all four provincial camps as the players get ready to kick off another huge season.

Connacht Rugby

Connacht v Bennetton – Tickets On Sale Here

Connacht kick off their URC challenge at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, September 27th. They have played Bristol and Sale in the run up to the start of the season scoring some cracking tries.

New head coach Stuart Lancaster spoke recently about the pre-season and settling in to his new role.

Leinster Rugby

The reigning champions start their title defence in South Africa when they face the DHL Stormers on Friday, September 26.

This week sees them in action in a pre-season friendly against Cardiff at Tallaght Stadium – tickets are on sale here.

They are also hosting open training sessions in Wicklow RFC and Greystones RFC next week.

Wicklow RFC – Monday, 15 September 2025

2.00pm – gates open

2.45pm – open rugby session

4.00pm – signing session

4.45pm – finished

Greystones RFC – Tuesday, 16 September 2025

10.30am: gates open

11am: open rugby session

12.15pm: signing session

1.00pm: finished

Munster Rugby

Munster start their URC campaign in Wales with a trip to Parc y Scarlets on the opening weekend. This Friday sees them in Cork to face Bath at Virgin Media Park – tickets are on sale here

You can also watch live coverage of the match on Access Munster – see here for more details.

Meanwhile tickets for their URC home games are also on sale:

Saturday, October 4

URC Round 2: Munster Rugby v Cardiff Rugby, Thomond Park, 7.45pm; Buy tickets here

Friday, October 10

URC Round 3: Munster Rugby v Edinburgh, Virgin Media Park, 7.45pm; Buy tickets

Ulster Rugby

Ulster entertain Edinburgh on Friday night at Affidea Stadium in a pre-season friendly – tickets are on sale here

Ulster are at home to Dragons in Round 1 of the URC and host the Vodacom Bulls in Round 3

Ulster v Dragons

Fri 26 Sep, 8.05pm

BKT URC Round 1

» BUY TICKETS

Ulster v Vodacom Bulls

Sat 11 Oct, 7.45pm

BKT URC Round 3

» BUY TICKETS