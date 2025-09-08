Bryn Cunningham To Leave Ulster Rugby

Ulster Rugby has today announced that General Manager, Bryn Cunningham , has decided to leave the club to take on a new challenge.

Bryn has been part of Ulster Rugby since joining straight from school at 19, representing the club with distinction as a player before moving into senior management. Across three decades, he has been central to shaping the team on and off the pitch, and his commitment and contribution to Ulster Rugby have been immense.

He will remain in his role for the foreseeable future while they begin the process of recruiting his successor.

We are deeply grateful to Bryn for his loyalty, leadership, and dedication over so many years.

Few people have given as much of themselves to Ulster Rugby, and his influence will be felt long after his departure. We thank him sincerely for everything he has done for the club and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

On the news, Bryn added:

“It’s been an incredibly hard decision to make, but I feel that this season is the right time for me to look towards a new challenge, 28 years after my first cap back in 1997! Ulster Rugby has been my home for nearly three decades. It’s where I’ve grown, where I’ve learned, and where I’ve been privileged to share in moments of triumph and moments of challenge.

“The unforgettable roar of a packed stadium on a Friday night will be memories I’ll cherish forever.

“I’ve spent the last period putting in place a robust 3–5-year strategy, that has the full support of both Ulster and Irish Rugby. As it starts to take shape with many of the structures, people, and processes now in place for the season ahead, I’m confident that we have the right staff in the Senior Professional and Pathway teams to drive those key objectives forward that should bring stability and sustainability to Ulster Rugby in the years ahead.

“The emergence of some serious talent in the current squad and the likes of new overseas signings, Juarno Augustus and Angus Bell, should lead to a highly competitive team for any opposition this season.

“Finally, I want to thank the players I’ve stood and worked alongside, the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes, and the supporters who made those nights so memorable. But, most importantly to me, it has been the unwavering support of my family, in particular my wife Veronica, and kids Blake and Tillie, that have helped me ride the rollercoaster from start to finish!

Ulster will always be a part of who I am.”