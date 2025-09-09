Colgan Gets TMO Role For Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarter Final

The Match Officials for the Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarter Finals have been announced and Ireland’s Leo Colgan has been appointed as TMO for the game between Canada and Australia at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The four most-capped female match officials in test history will take charge of the matches in Exeter and Bristol in Sara Cox (England), Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa) and Aurélie Groizeleau (France).

Ireland’s game against France will be refereed by Aimee Barrett-Theron

Cox will referee the first quarter-final between defending champions New Zealand and South Africa, playing in the knockout stage for the first time, in her hometown of Exeter on Saturday at 13:00 local time (GMT+1).

Cox, who last weekend became the first female to referee 50 tests with Japan’s win over Spain in York, will equal the record of 11 Women’s Rugby World Cup matches in the middle held by Nicky Inwood of New Zealand with her first quarter-final appointment.

Davidson, with 43 tests to her name, will referee Saturday’s other quarter-final between Pool B Canada winners Canada and Australia in the first match of the tournament at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol at 16:00.

Barrett-Theron takes charge of the first of two all-European quarter-finals on Sunday between France and Ireland at Sandy Park in Exeter at 13:00, her 48th test in the middle. This match will see Ian Tempest (England) bring up 50 tests as a Television Match Official.

The last of the quarter-finals, between hosts England and Scotland in Bristol at 16:00, will see Aurélie Groizeleau (France) referee a Women’s Rugby World Cup knockout match for the first time on the occasion of her 43rd test in the middle.

The wider team remains in contention for the remainder of the tournament.

Chair of the World Rugby Emirates Match Officials Selection Committee, Su Carty, said:

“I am full of admiration for the way our match officials have performed throughout this remarkable Women’s Rugby World Cup, both in their professionalism and the positive example they set. They have played their full role in what will be remembered as a joyous and highly competitive pool phase. I would like to congratulate Sara, Hollie, Aimee and Aurélie, along with the assistant referees and TMOs, on their well-deserved appointments. We now look forward to an exciting weekend of knockout rugby.”

World Rugby Women’s High Performance Referee Manager, Alhambra Nievas added: “Congratulations to those who have been appointed. The selection process was extremely challenging given the consistently high level of performance across the team.

“Our match officials have worked tirelessly to achieve consistency and clarity in their decision-making, creating the best possible platform for the players to showcase their talent – something that has been clear for all to see throughout this tournament.

“There is a strong culture and sense of unity within this group, as well as a close working relationship with the coaches and players. While the referees are the ones who receive the recognition for these appointments, this is truly a team effort. We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of referees, assistant referees, and TMOs, all driven by a shared commitment to being the best they can be, both individually and collectively.”