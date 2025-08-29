PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros – Finals Day Previews

Leinster will bid to become back-to-back champions and complete a clean sweep of wins this season, with Connacht the team standing in their way in Saturday’s PwC Under-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship final at UCD. Munster and Ulster will face off in the 3rd-4th place play-off.

PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros: Standings & Top Scorers After Round 3

Team Pld W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Points LEINSTER 3 3 0 0 114 41 +73 18 7 2 0 14 CONNACHT 3 2 0 1 53 71 -18 9 11 1 0 9 MUNSTER 3 1 0 2 54 34 +20 10 6 1 2 7 ULSTER 3 0 0 3 19 94 -75 3 15 0 0 0

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP 3RD-4TH PLACE PLAY-OFF:

Saturday, August 30 –

MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS (3rd) v ULSTER U-18 GIRLS (4th), UCD Thornfield astro pitch, 1pm

The Munster U18 Girls will complete their Interprovincial Championship campaign against Ulster in UCD on Saturday (1pm).

In the round robin stage, the U18 Girls were beaten 10-5 by Connacht in their opener before two late Leinster tries saw them secure a 19-15 victory in the second game of the Championship.

Last week, Munster beat Ulster 34-5 in Belfast but finish third in the table and will face Ulster once again on Saturday in the 3rd/4th place play-off.

Meanwhile, in the front row, Ulster head coach Colm Finnegan makes one change. Enniskillen’s Orlaith Maguire returns at loosehead prop, and is joined by Cooke’s Alanna Scullion at hooker and Malone’s Ella Moore at tighthead.

In the second row, co-captain Olivia McKinley is joined by Virginia’s Dearbhla Smith in the lock pairing.

Completing the forward pack, Elinor van Lil returns at blindside flanker, with Myah Vance joining at openside. Fianche Higgins runs on at Number 8 completing the back row.

Julia Mulligan starts at scrum-half, whilst Erin Robinson joins her at 10, completing the halves partnership.

In the midfield, co-captain Caitlin Crowe returns at 13, being joined by Omagh’s Emily Irwin at 12.

The back three consists of Charlotte Thompson and Katelyn Magee on the left and right wings respectively, with Aoibhín Smith at full-back.

Replacement cover comes from Rachael Henderson, Maddie Waddel, Jessica McFarlane, Rachel Easdon, Sophie Hamilton, Amy McConkey, Ciara Lewis and Natalie Turner.

MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS: Maria O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC); Abi Kelly (Ennis RFC), Jo McCaughey (Clonakilty RFC), Lily Byrne (Dolphin RFC) (capt), Cora Miller (Waterpark RFC); Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC), Julie Finn (Clonakilty RFC); Aoife Martin (Ennis RFC), Erin Ridgway (Kinsale RFC/Dolphin RFC), Aine O’Rourke (Mallow RFC), Lisa O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Laura Danaher (Scariff RFC), Elena O’Brien (Midleton RFC), Kiera Murphy (Dolphin RFC), Eliza Wiley Murphy (Scariff RFC).

Replacements: Ciara O’Driscoll (Clonakilty RFC), Maya McMahon (Clonakilty RFC), Alice Buckley (Kanturk RFC), Orlaith Grimes (Shannon RFC), Cailinn O’Brien (Garryowen FC), Sophie O’Riordan (Bruff RFC), Niamh O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Alice O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC).

ULSTER U-18 GIRLS: Aoibhín Smith (Virginia RFC); Katelyn Magee (Enniskillen RFC), Caitlin Crowe (Cavan/Virginia RFC) (co-capt), Emily Irwin (Omagh Accies RFC), Charlotte Thompson (Ballymoney RFC); Erin Robinson (Ballymena RFC), Julia Mulligan (Enniskillen RFC); Orlaith Maguire (Enniskillen RFC), Alanna Scullion (Cooke RFC), Ella Moore (Malone RFC), Olivia McKinley (Banbridge RFC) (co-capt), Dearbhla Smith (Virginia RFC), Elinor van Lil (Virginia RFC), Myah Vance (Virginia RFC), Fainche Higgins (Cavan/Virginia RFC).

Replacements: Rachael Henderson (Clogher Valley RFC), Maddie Waddel (Donaghadee RFC), Jessica McFarlane (Limavady RFC), Rachel Easdon (Ophir RFC), Sophie Hamilton (Omagh RFC), Amy McConkey (Cooke RFC), Ciara Lewis (Malone RFC), Natalie Turner (Enniskillen RFC).

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL:

Saturday, August 30 –

LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS (3rd) v CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS (4th), UCD Thornfield astro pitch, 2.45pm

Head coaches Derek Maybury and Craig Hansberry have kept their cards close to their chest ahead of the PwC U-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship final on UCD’s Thornfield astro pitch.

This was most evident in Leinster’s 59-19 third-round win over the westerners in Galway last Saturday, with Leinster retaining just out-half Sophia White from the previous round.

In fact, Connacht coach Hansberry went one better in selecting a completely different starting line-up, to give away as little as possible.

As a result, it is hard to read too much into that game but there is plenty of experience on both sides and some familiar faces from 2024. This is a rematch of last year’s final when full-back Roisin O’Sullivan and right-wing Kate Gallagher started for Connacht in the 17-14 loss.

Up front, loosehead prop Ciara Corrigan and loose forwards Anna McDermott and Ruby Jennings are back for a second bite at the cherry. In addition, replacement prop Cairinn Kearns and second row Evie Kennedy had to bide their time from the bench.

This provides Hansberry with a serious amount of experience as Connacht look to recapture the crown they last wore the season before last.

For Leinster, centre Grainne Cleary and wing Rebecca Cahill, as well as blindside Erin McFadden, all started in last year’s final. Eabha O’Mahony, in the front row, and Katieanne Bobbett, in the back row, also went through this process last year from the bench.

The return of Ireland Under-18 international Diana Izekor in the centre saw her steal the show with four tries last week. Izekor’s skill profile makes for an unusual Irish athlete, who was moved between centre and the forward pack.

Clearly, Maybury views Izekor’s skill set as more suited to the midfield, where the Longford star can guarantee the gain line. It is from there that impressive strike runners, like Grainne Cleary and Rebecca Cahill, can rip open defences.

Coach Maybury has all six veterans of Interprovincial Age Grade rugby to provide a reliable representative spine.

Tighthead prop Lily Murphy and second rows Orlagh O’Brien and McFadden will have to lay down the platform up front. Arklow half-backs Jade Carroll and White have the familiarity of knowing each other’s games inside out, facilitating quicker decisions that can make all the difference.

LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS: Gráinne Cleary (Mullingar RFC); Lily Harney (Naas RFC), Diana Izekor (Longford RFC), Sophie McDonagh (Tullamore RFC), Rebecca Cahill (Portlaoise RFC); Sophia White (Arklow RFC), Jade Carroll (Arklow RFC); Éabha O’Mahony (Mullingar RFC), Bobbi Cahill (Enniscorthy RFC), Lilly Murphy (Tullow RFC), Orlagh O’Brien (Mullingar RFC), Erin McFadden (Balbriggan RFC), Sophie O’Mahony (Greystones RFC), Katieanne Bobbett (Ashbourne RFC) (capt), Emma O’Rourke (Navan RFC).

Replacements: Alex O’Shea (MU Barnhall RFC), Molly Hennessy Murphy (New Ross RFC), Grace Cosgrove (Dundalk RFC), Muireann Foy (Mullingar RFC), Milita Valteryte (Dundalk RFC), Sloane Rangitaawa (Wicklow RFC), Maebh Ní Cholla (Tullamore RFC), Isabella Larkin (Longford RFC).

CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS: Roisin O’Sullivan (Ballinasloe RFC); Kate Gallagher (Ballina RFC), Esther Albert (Ballinasloe RFC), Ruth Conway (Westport RFC) (co-capt), Aoibh Morrow (Tuam/Oughterard RFC); Mia White (Creggs RFC), Kitty Fin Sweeney (Westport RFC); Isabel Lynott (Ballina RFC), Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC), Cairínn Kearns (Gort/Monivea RFC), Aoibhinn Lyons (Westport RFC), Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Ruby Jennings (Claremorris RFC), Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC) (co-capt), Evie Kennedy (Ballina RFC).

Replacements: Millie Ager (Claremorris RFC), Holly Horkan (Westport RFC), Sharron Thornton (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Orla Palasz (Westport RFC), Poppy Tunney Ware (Westport RFC), Maebh Smith (Claremorris RFC), Sally Fleming (Buccaneers RFC), Leah McNamara (Westport RFC).

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Sunday, August 10 –

Munster 5 Connacht 10, Virgin Media Park

Leinster 36 Ulster 7, Energia Park

Saturday, August 16 –

Connacht 24 Ulster 7, Galway Corinthians RFC

Leinster 19 Munster 15, Energia Park

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht 19 Leinster 59, Galway Corinthians RFC

Ulster 5 Munster 34, Affidea Stadium

Saturday, August 30 –

3rd/4th Place Play-Off: Munster v Ulster, UCD Thornfield astro pitch, 1pm

Final: Leinster v Connacht, UCD Thornfield astro pitch, 2.45pm