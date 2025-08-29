PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros: Standings & Top Scorers After Round 3

Ireland Under-18 international Diana Izekor made an instant impression on her seasonal debut for Leinster, scoring four tries in their runaway 59-19 win over a much-changed Connacht in Galway .

Both coaches decided to make wholesale changes with their qualification for the PwC U-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship final already secured. Izekor took her opportunity with both hands to move straight to the top of the competition’s try-scoring charts.

The Longford centre is one score ahead of her Leinster team-mates, Orlagh O’Brien and Rebecca Cahill, while Munster winger Abi Kelly also has three tries to her name, having touched down in their 34-5 victory away to Ulster.

Arklow’s Sophia White is the competition’s leading points scorer with 23 points, with her tally topped up by four conversions in the Connacht game. Her opposite number, Connacht out-half Sally Fleming, scored a try and kicked two conversions last weekend.

Reigning champions Leinster are hoping to lift the trophy for the second year running when they face Connacht, the second place finishers, in Saturday’s Championship final which will be played on UCD’s Thornfield astro pitch (kick-off 2.45pm).

The finals day double-header will open with Munster and Ulster battling it out in the 3rd-4th place play-off (kick-off 1pm).

Team Pld W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Points LEINSTER 3 3 0 0 114 41 +73 18 7 2 0 14 CONNACHT 3 2 0 1 53 71 -18 9 11 1 0 9 MUNSTER 3 1 0 2 54 34 +20 10 6 1 2 7 ULSTER 3 0 0 3 19 94 -75 3 15 0 0 0

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

23 – Sophia White (Leinster)

22 – Diana Izekor (Leinster)

15 – Abi Kelly (Munster), Orlagh O’Brien (Leinster), Rebecca Cahill (Leinster)

11 – Sally Fleming (Connacht)

10 – Anna McDermott (Connacht), Kate Gallagher (Connacht), Kitty Fin Sweeney (Connacht), Maebh Ní Cholla (Leinster), Olivia McKinley (Ulster)

9 – Gráinne Cleary (Leinster)

5 – Amy McConkey (Ulster), Cailinn O’Brien (Munster), Ciara O’Driscoll (Munster), Cora Miller (Munster), Eimear Duffy (Leinster), Elena O’Brien (Munster), Isabella Larkin (Leinster), Jessica Briody (Leinster), Julie Finn (Munster), Juno Hayes (Connacht), Lily Byrne (Munster), Lily Harney (Leinster), Maria O’Donovan (Munster), Rhea Sestak (Connacht)

4 – Lani O’Donovan (Munster)

2 – Erin Robinson (Ulster), Méabh Hull (Ulster), Mia White (Connacht)

TRIES –

4 – Diana Izekor (Leinster)

3 – Abi Kelly (Munster), Orlagh O’Brien (Leinster), Rebecca Cahill (Leinster)

2 – Anna McDermott (Connacht), Kate Gallagher (Connacht), Kitty Fin Sweeney (Connacht), Maebh Ní Cholla (Leinster), Olivia McKinley (Ulster)

1 – Amy McConkey (Ulster), Cailinn O’Brien (Munster), Ciara O’Driscoll (Munster), Cora Miller (Munster), Eimear Duffy (Leinster), Elena O’Brien (Munster), Gráinne Cleary (Leinster), Isabella Larkin (Leinster), Jessica Briody (Leinster), Julie Finn (Munster), Juno Hayes (Connacht), Lily Byrne (Munster), Lily Harney (Leinster), Maria O’Donovan (Munster), Rhea Sestak (Connacht), Sally Fleming (Connacht), Sophia White (Leinster)