Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Round 2 – Connacht v Ulster Preview

Coming into back-to-back home matches, Connacht want to quickly put a disappointing result against Munster behind them. Their close rivals Ulster pay them a visit, determined to build on what was an encouraging performance in Dublin.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

CONNACHT (4th) v ULSTER (3rd), Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm (live on Spórt TG4 YouTube Channel)

Recent Interprovincial Form: Connacht: LDLWL; Ulster: LDLLL

2025/26 Interprovincial Championship Top Scorers: Connacht – Points: Ava Ryder 5; Tries: Ava Ryder 5; Ulster – Points: Siobhán Sheerin 11; Tries: Siobhán Sheerin, India Daley, Sophie Barrett 1 each

Last Five Meetings: 2023: Ulster 19 Connacht 25, Kingspan Stadium; Connacht 29 Ulster 24, the Sportsground; 3rd-4th Place Play-Off: Connacht 14 Ulster 36, Musgrave Park; 2024: Ulster 25 Connacht 25, Kingspan Stadium; 3rd-4th Place Play-Off: Ulster 19 Connacht 33, Kingspan Stadium

Players To Watch Out For: Connacht: Kayla Waldron – It will be fantastic to see Waldron back in the green jersey of Connacht. She suffered a horrific leg break (a compound tibia and fibular fracture) when playing for Railway Union in the 2024 Energia All-Ireland League final. Two surgeries later, and after a long road back, the 22-year-old now returns – and in a new position of out-half.

Ulster: Lauren Darley – Darley laid down quite a marker in his first senior appearance for Ulster last week. The Queen’s University second row amassed 25 attacking ruck arrivals, a figure only matched by Munster’s Aoibhe O’Fynn. She played the full 80 minutes, finishing with three lineout takes and one steal.

Pre-Match Views – Clara Barrett (Connacht): “We know from training that we’re a lot better than that (performance against Munster), and we just really didn’t show it. I think we’ve taken a lot of learnings from it now, and we can build on that.

“The Intepros is only four games, so we really need to make the most out of them. I think we just need to go into this week with our chins up after last week, and build on what we’ve talked about in training.

“Just from playing Ulster before, we know they’re a really physical side. We’ve even seen it against Leinster, they have some really strong ball carriers, so we just need to be able to front up to them. We need to really improve on last weekend.

“Last year I missed out on playing (at Dexcom Stadium) through injury, so it’s something I always look forward to every year. We always kind of put out a good performance here at Dexcom. Everyone’s looking forward to having that home support.”

Siobhán Sheerin (Ulster): “100%, we’re looking forward to it (the game against Connacht). Probably the main focus is fixing those ‘one percenters’ that we didn’t get right against Leinster.

“That’s all it is in a game, it’s one percent – maybe one tackle, one wrong move. We’ll be working on fixing those things coming into training, and we’ll be hitting the ground running again heading into Saturday.

“It’s always nice to get a score in any game, but when it’s your debut, stepping up (in the Ulster jersey), it’s a real good feeling. I think it was a turning point in the game as well.

“It lifted it. It just teed us up nicely into the second half, it gave the team a bit of belief. To convert (all three conversions), I just happened to be on form with the boot (today). A real good feeling to start off the Interpros.”

Team News: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha captains the Connacht team from inside centre, with Jemima Adams Verling and Poppy Garvey named as vice-captains.

Hannah Coen, Roisin Maher, Kayla Waldron Ailish Quinn and Hannah Clarke come into the starting 15 while Ellen Connolly, Hope Lowney and Faith Oviawe join the bench.

This first home Interpro marks the State of Origin day with each player representing their club of origin.

Meanwhile, for Ulster, skipper India Daley returns to the back row at number 8, with Ruby Starrett moving to openside flanker, and Moya Hill joining at blindside.

Vice-captain Brenda Barr and Lauren Darley retun to the forward pack in the second row.

Houston has made one change in the front row, with Ava Fannin running out at tighthead prop. Queen’s duo Sarah Roberts and Maebh Clenaghan remain unchanged at loosehead and hooker.

The out-half partnership remains unchanged, Georgia Boyce at scrum-half and Lauren Farrell-McCabe at fly-half.

Siobhán Sheerin and Tara O’Neill run out in the midfield.

Niamh Marley moves from full-back to wing this week, and is joined by Lucy Thompson once again.

Newcomer Kate Farrell-McCabe completes the starting XV at full-back.

Head coach, Murray Houston opts for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Cara McLean, Megan Simpson, Sophie Barrett, Rebecca Beacom, Katie Hetherington and Stacey Sloan providing the forward cover. Kelly McCormill once again provides backs cover, with Sophie Meeke joining her.

CONNACHT: Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC); Emily Foley (Galwegians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt), Ava Ryder (Blackrock College RFC); Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians RFC); Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Galwegians RFC), Lily Brady (Westport RFC/UL Bohemian RFC), Roisin Maher (Galwegians RFC), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC), Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere RFC), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC).

Replacements: Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC), Hannah Coen (Creggs RFC), Hope Lowney (MU Barnhall RFC), Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis RFC), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians RFC), Fódhla Ní Bhraonáin (Tuam/Oughterard RFC).

ULSTER: Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC); Lucy Thompson (Enniskillen RFC/Cooke RFC), Siobhán Sheerin (Clogher Valley RFC), Tara O’Neill (Cooke RFC), Niamh Marley (Cooke RFC); Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Georgia Boyce (Cooke RFC); Sarah Roberts (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College RFC), Lauren Darley (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Brenda Barr (Suttonians RFC), Moya Hill (Enniskillen RFC), Ruby Starrett (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), India Daley (Enniskillen RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Cara McLean (Larne RFC), Megan Simpson (Cooke RFC), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC), Rebecca Beacom (Enniskillen RFC), Katie Hetherington (Clogher Valley RFC), Sophie Meeke (Enniskillen RFC), Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC), Stacey Sloan (Cooke RFC).

Referee: John Purcell (IRFU)