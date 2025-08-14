IRFU Appoints Signify Group To Protect Players And Officials From Online Abuse

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) along with the four provinces and Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) has appointed Signify Group and its industry-leading service, Threat Matrix, to provide year-round protection against online abuse and threats for participants right across its game.

As part of this comprehensive three-year partnership, Men’s, Women’s, Academy, and Provincial players, key IRFU administrators, team coaches and match officials will also be safeguarded by the service, as will close family members of players and officials who also need support.

Using a hybrid of AI technology and human analysis, Threat Matrix detects targeted abusive and threatening content across all major social media platforms. The proactive service risk assesses and investigates the most serious content which will provide the IRFU, provinces and RPI with actionable evidence for a range of sanctions, including venue and ticket bans, as well as reporting the most serious cases to police. The Threat Matrix service will also include a dedicated reporting and investigation process for harassment sent via Direct Messages (DMs).

Alongside the technology driven aspects of the initiative, Signify will also deliver a number of in-person education and training workshops for players, officials, and other stakeholders. These will cover a variety of areas and will equip individuals with the awareness and knowledge they need to stay safe online.

The partnership builds on Signify Group’s established expertise in rugby. Since 2023, the company has worked with World Rugby, protecting its match officials on a year-round basis and safeguarding players during the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 and the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Kevin Potts, IRFU Chief Executive says: “Rugby is a game built on respect and abuse of any sort should never be tolerated. In recent years we have heard from people in our game of the increasing threat from online abuse, and we have been identifying ways to offer more support and protection for them in this area.

“Our colleagues in World Rugby used this service very successfully during the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the Irish match officials who benefited from the service spoke very highly of it. We are delighted to now offer the service of Threat Matrix to our players, coaches, match officials and any other key participants across the IRFU and the four provinces who feel they might be at risk. The welfare of our team is of the utmost importance to us, and we look forward to working with Signify on this important initiative.”

Simon Keogh, Rugby Players Ireland CEO, adds: “We are pleased to be working alongside the IRFU and the four provinces on this important initiative. While protecting our players online is essential, this new service will also provide them with the tools to navigate the digital world confidently so that they can embrace its opportunities without being held back by the challenges it presents.”

“We are proud to partner with the IRFU to help protect its players, staff, and officials from the serious impact of online abuse,” said Jake Marsh, Head of Sport at Signify Group.

“We know through our work how sport’s participants are affected both on and off the field of play by online abuse and threat. The good news is that their mental health and performance can be protected while also taking action to tackle online abuse head-on. The IRFU’s commitment to year-round protection and education in this area reflects real leadership in welfare and safeguarding.”

This collaboration reflects a growing movement within sport to take proactive, data-driven steps in combating online harms, ensuring that athletes and officials can operate in a safe and respectful digital environment.