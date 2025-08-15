PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interpros – Round 2: Ulster v Leinster Preview
Ulster are back in the familiar setting of Affidea Stadium for the first of their back-to-back home matches in the PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship. Leinster make the trip to Belfast following their midweek win over Munster.
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Sunday, August 17 –
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS (3rd) v LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS (2nd), Affidea Stadium, 3pm
ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: James McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School); Harry Wells (Campbell College), Nathan Hamilton (Royal School Armagh), Connor Patton (RBAI), Dylan Gray (RBAI); Josh McCaughey (Down High School), James Wells (Campbell College); Lewis Robinson (Regent House School), Charlie Reaney (Royal School Armagh), Alex Stinson (Royal School Armagh), Archie Graham (Dalriada School), Jayden Irwin (BRA), Harry Doherty (Methodist College Belfast), Cian McClean (RBAI) (capt), George Gamble (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School).
Replacements: Alex O’Hagan (Methodist College Belfast), Reuben McIlwrath (RBAI), Jonah Woolley (Antrim Grammar School), Elliot Magowan (RBAI), James Reid (Methodist College Belfast), Oliver Gartley (Methodist College Belfast), Jack Best (Campbell College Belfast), Jack Coulter (RBAI).
LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Finn Brennan (Kilkenny College); Chris Maguire (St. Mary’s College), Niall Fallon (Terenure College), Joshua Grant (Clongowes Wood College), Tommy Smyth (Terenure College); Harrison McMahon (St Michael’s College), Johnny Woods (Wesley College); Tom Quigley (St. Mary’s College), Brion Donagh (Newbridge College), Rory O’Brien (Terenure College), Oscar O’Braonain (St. Michael’s College), James Whitty (St. Mary’s College), Eoin Farrell (St. Mary’s College), Michael Smyth (Terenure College) (capt), Herbie Boyle (St. Michael’s College).
Replacements: Dan McKenna (Terenure College), Dan O’Donohoe (St. Michael’s College), David Kenny (St. Mary’s College), Sam Kennedy (St. Michael’s College), Senan Gavin (Terenure College), James McMahon (St. Michael’s College), Michael Kenny (Newbridge College), Tom Martin (Newbridge College).
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –
Saturday, August 9 –
Munster 33 Ulster 29, Virgin Media Park
Wednesday, August 13 –
Leinster 24 Munster 20, Energia Park
Sunday, August 17 –
Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 3pm
Saturday, August 23 –
Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 1pm
Wednesday, August 27 –
Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm
Sunday, August 31 –
Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12pm