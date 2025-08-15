PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros – Round 2 Previews
Leinster are the early pacesetters in the PwC Under-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship, following their six-try exploits against Ulster. They take part in a Donnybrook double header with the seniors tomorrow, while Connacht host Ulster at Galway Corinthians RFC.
PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 16 –
CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS (2nd) v ULSTER U-18 GIRLS (4th), Galway Corinthians RFC, 1pm
CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS: Roisin O’Sullivan (Ballinasloe RFC); Kate Gallagher (Ballina RFC), Esther Albert (Ballinasloe RFC), Ruth Conway (Westport RFC) (co-capt), Aoibh Morrow (Tuam/Oughterard RFC); Mia White (Creggs RFC), Kitty Fin Sweeney (Westport RFC); Isabel Lynott (Ballina RFC), Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC), Cairínn Kearns (Gort/Monivea RFC), Aoibhinn Lyons (Westport RFC), Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Ruby Jennings (Claremorris RFC), Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC) (co-capt), Evie Kennedy (Ballina RFC).
Replacements: Millie Ager (Claremorris RFC), Holly Horkan (Westport RFC), Sharron Thornton (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Orla Palasz (Westport RFC), Rhea Sestak (Loughrea RFC), Maebh Smith (Claremorris RFC), Sally Fleming (Buccaneers RFC), Julianne Moore (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC).
ULSTER U-18 GIRLS: Aoibhín Smith (Virginia RFC); Natalie Turner (Enniskillen RFC), Caitlin Crowe (Cavan/Virginia RFC) (co-capt), Brooke Schoendfelt (Malone RFC), Charlotte Thompson (Ballymoney RFC); Erin Robinson (Ballymena RFC), Julia Mulligan (Enniskillen RFC); Orlaith Maguire (Enniskillen RFC), Alice Seaney (Enniskillen RFC), Ava Boyle (City of Derry RFC), Olivia McKinley (Banbridge RFC) (co-capt), Rachel Easdon (Ophir RFC), Elinor van Lil (Virginia RFC), Myah Vance (Virginia RFC), Fianche Higgins (Cavan/Virginia RFC).
Replacements: Ella Moore (Malone RFC), Alanna Corcoran Cusack (Virginia RFC), Darcey Smith (Virginia RFC), Dearbhla Smith (Virginia RFC), Maisie Bowden (Cooke RFC), Meabh Hull (Malone RFC), Grace Bracken (Clogher Valley/Enniskillen RFC), Eunice Adesanya (Virginia RFC).
LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS (1st) v MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS (3rd), Energia Park, 5.30pm
LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS: Orla Rijksen (Mullingar RFC); Lily Harney (Naas RFC), Sophie McDonagh (Tullamore RFC), Grainne Cleary (Mullingar RFC), Rebecca Cahill (Portlaoise RFC); Sophia White (Arklow RFC), Jade Carroll (Arklow RFC); Molly Hennessy Murphy (New Ross RFC), Bobbi Cahill (Enniscorthy RFC), Lilly Murphy (Tullow RFC), Orlagh O’Brien (Mullingar RFC), Freya Brennan (Arklow RFC), Muireann Foy (Mullingar RFC), Katieanne Bobbett (Ashbourne RFC), Emma O’Rourke (Navan RFC).
Replacements: Alex O’Shea (MU Barnhall RFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Mullingar RFC), Grace Cosgrove (Dundalk RFC), Eimear Duffy (Ardee RFC), Milita Valteryte (Dundalk RFC), Maebh Ní Cholla (Tullamore RFC), Sloane Rangitaawa (Wicklow RFC), Isabella Larkin (Longford RFC).
MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS: Maria O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC); Abi Kelly (Ennis RFC), Lily Byrne (Dolphin RFC) (capt), Niamh O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Keelin O’Shea (Iveragh Eagles RFC); Jo McCaughey (Clonakilty RFC), Julie Finn (Clonakilty RFC); Aoife Martin (Ennis RFC), Ciara O’Driscoll (Clonakilty RFC), Aine O’Rourke (Mallow RFC), Lisa O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Sadhbh Brennan (Bantry Bay RFC), Elena O’Brien (Midleton RFC), Cailinn O’Brien (Garryowen FC), Eliz Wiley Murphy (Scariff RFC).
Replacements: Erin Ridgway (Kinsale/Dolphin RFC), Maya McMahon (Clonakilty RFC), Alice Buckley (Kanturk RFC), Laura Danaher (Scariff RFC), Kiera Murphy (Dolphin RFC), Sophie O’Riordan (Bruff RFC), Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC), Alice O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC).
PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –
Sunday, August 10 –
Munster 5 Connacht 10, Virgin Media Park
Leinster 36 Ulster 7, Energia Park
Saturday, August 16 –
Connacht v Ulster, Galway Corinthians RFC, 1pm
Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 5.30pm
Saturday, August 23 –
Connacht v Leinster, Galway Corinthians RFC, 12.15pm
Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 1pm
Saturday, August 30 –
3rd/4th Place Play-Off, Wanderers FC, 1pm
Final, Wanderers FC, 2.45pm