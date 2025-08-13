Maul Makes The Difference For Leinster U-18 Schools Side

A forwards-inspired Leinster held the edge in this barn-burner of a contest, emerging as 24-20 winners over Munster to get their quest for PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship glory off on the right foot.

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:

Wednesday, August 13 –

LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 24 MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 20, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster U-18 Schools: Tries: Brion Donagh, Johnny Woods, Dan McKenna; Cons: Harrison McMahon 2, Michael Kenny; Pen: Harrison McMahon

Munster U-18 Schools: Tries: Daniel Murphy, Ryan McCormack; Cons: Daniel Murphy, Alan Cleary; Pens: Daniel Murphy 2

HT: Leinster U-18 Schools 10 Munster U-18 Schools 10

This was Leinster’s first Interprovincial outing under new head coach Sean Skehan, and it was 10 points apiece after an evenly-balanced first half played in humid conditions at Energia Park.

Full-back Daniel Murphy did all the scoring for Munster, including another smartly-taken try to go with his one against Ulster, and Leinster hooker Brion Donagh replied from a 21st-minute lineout drive.

The maul provided the platform for two more converted scores from Leinster replacements Johnny Woods and Dan McKenna. Murphy finished with 13 points, and Munster captain Ryan McCormack’s 64th-minute effort ensured they took home a losing bonus point.

It was a tight turnaround for Munster to deal with, coming off the back of their thrilling late victory over last year’s champions Ulster last weekend. The same will be the case for Leinster who travel north to face Ulster at Affidea Stadium on Sunday.

With their maximum haul from the game in Cork, Sean Cronin’s Munster team lead the table with six points. Leinster’s young guns are a couple of points behind them on four, while the Kieran Campbell-coached Ulster outfit have two points on the board.

Munster missed out on an early maul opportunity in Donnybrook, with David Nolan failing to find touch from a penalty, but their work in the loose was making inroads. Jack Hayes gathered his own chip kick and linked with Conor McLoughlin, who sent Eddie Dooley speeding into Leinster’s 22.

Michael Smyth and Liam O’Brien traded penalties at the breakdown, and defences remained on top with Leinster forcing a knock-on at a Munster lineout in an advanced position. However, the visitors soon struck for a 10th-minute try.

Cistercian College Roscrea winger Hayes beat two defenders from Leinster’s 10-metre line, and although his attempted offload went to ground, Murphy quickly scooped the ball up and broke outside Chris Maguire before accelerating clear to score in the left corner.

With Murphy also rifling over the difficult conversion, Munster’s tails were certainly up. On for the injured Matt McCarthy, Leinster replacement Tommy Smyth looked destined to score from a sharp backs move, but Murphy’s tap tackle, and the cover coming across, denied him.

Munster tighthead Sean Fitzpatrick showed quick reactions to pick up a couple of turnovers, including one close to his own try-line. Crucially for Leinster, they retained possession when they were next within range, scoring soon after the first water break.

McLoughlin gave away a penalty for ‘playing the 9’, and the home side made him pay, generating a powerful maul from which hooker Donagh reached over. Harrison McMahon knocked over the levelling conversion from the right.

Some strong carrying from the Leinster forwards, with Herbie Boyle heavily involved, led to McMahon’s lead penalty in the 29th minute. Murphy cancelled out that kick with a closing three-pointer before the interval, rewarding Alex Moloney’s fine catch in the build-up.

Munster were first to threaten on the resumption, using their maul to batter away on two occasions with hooker Kevin Griffin stopped just a few metres short. Leinster remained under pressure until Terenure College prop Rory O’Brien snapped up an important breakdown steal.

Athough the hosts had been given a warning regarding their discipline, it was Munster who were stung by Tom Murray’s deliberate knock-on. Skehan’s side used the penalty to mount another big maul, and Woods sniped over with McMahon’s conversion making it 17-10.

Nonetheless, there were encouraging signs from Munster over the next few minutes. Some impressive continuity had them knocking on the door, Ben O’Connell and McCormack releasing Michael Landers into some space before winger Hayes went close.

When Donagh went off his feet in front of the Leinster posts, Murphy slotted over the penalty with 54 minutes on the clock. The game was very much there for the taking with just four points between the teams – 17-13.

Leinster turned to their industrious pack to plough a route to the whitewash again, as some neat interplay between skipper Smyth and James Whitty sparked a prolonged attacking spell and moved Munster right back onto their own line.

The boys in blue were able to capitalise on a close-in 58th-minute penalty, setting up a five-metre lineout and McKenna picked his moment to drive in low to score from the maul. Fellow replacement Michael Kenny slotted over the conversion for good measure.

Munster were whistled up for obstruction at a maul down the other end of the pitch, but replacement Robert Carrigan’s breakdown work to earn a midfield penalty ensured they made a swift return to Leinster’s 22.

Worming their way closer with Caden Smith and Rian McFarlane O’Shea both prominent, McCormack – fed on the short side by Sam Barry’s fizzing pass – brilliantly scrambled over past Woods and Nic Sheehan. Alan Cleary’s well-struck conversion closed the gap back to four points.

It gave Cronin’s youngsters a shot at repeating their late heroics from the Ulster match, but instead Leinster’s defence held firm. Maguire and Finn Brennan covered the danger out wide, closing down Munster replacement Sean Stone whose attempted kick through went into touch.

TIME LINE: 10 minutes – Munster U-18 Schools try: Daniel Murphy – 0-5; conversion: Daniel Murphy – 0-7; 21 mins – Leinster U-18 Schools try: Brion Donagh – 5-7; conversion: Harrison McMahon – 7-7; 29 mins – Leinster U-18 Schools penalty: Harrison McMahon – 10-7; 34 mins – Munster U-18 Schools penalty: Daniel Murphy – 10-10; Half-time – Leinster U-18 Schools 10 Munster U-18 Schools 10; 44 mins – Leinster U-18 Schools try: Johnny Woods – 15-10; conversion: Harrison McMahon – 17-10; 54 mins – Munster U-18 Schools penalty: Daniel Murphy – 17-13; 59 mins – Leinster U-18 Schools try: Dan McKenna – 22-13; conversion: Michael Kenny – 24-13; 64 mins – Munster U-18 Schools try: Ryan McCormack – 24-18; conversion: Alan Cleary – 24-20; Full-time – Leinster U-18 Schools 24 Munster U-18 Schools 20

LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Finn Brennan (Kilkenny College); Chris Maguire (St. Mary’s College), Niall Fallon (Terenure College), Nic Sheehan (St. Mary’s College), Matt McCarthy (St. Michael’s College); Harrison McMahon (St. Michael’s College), James McMahon (St. Michael’s College); Tom Quigley (St. Mary’s College), Brion Donagh (Newbridge College), Rory O’Brien (Terenure College), Eoin Farrell (St. Mary’s College), James Whitty (St. Mary’s College), Thibault Campbell (Wesley College), Michael Smyth (Terenure College) (capt), Herbie Boyle (St. Michael’s College).

Replacements: Dan McKenna (Terenure College), Dan O’Donoghue (St. Michael’s College), David Kenny (St. Mary’s College), Oscar O’Braonain (St. Michael’s College), Senan Gavin (Terenure College), Johnny Woods (Wesley College), Michael Kenny (Newbridge College), Tommy Smyth (Terenure College).

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Daniel Murphy (PBC Cork); Jack Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea), Alex Moloney (PBC Cork), Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Rís) (capt), Eddie Dooley (PBC Cork); David Nolan (PBC Cork), Liam O’Brien (PBC Cork); Caden Smith (Glenstal Abbey School), Kevin Griffin (Castletroy College), Sean Fitzpatrick (CBC Cork), Harry McCarthy (CBC Cork), Tom Murray (PBC Cork), Conor McLoughlin (PBC Cork), Cathal O’Doherty (Ardscoil Rís), Rian McFarlane O’Shea (PBC Cork).

Replacements: Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s College), Jack Deasy (Bandon Grammar School), Conor Dillon (St. Munchin’s College), Ben O’Connell (Castletroy College), Robert Carrigan (Rockwell College), Sam Barry (Bandon Grammar School), Alan Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Sean Stone (Cistercian College Roscrea), Harry Galvin Carty (PBC Cork), Najim Jagana (Ardscoil Rís), Charlie Ryan (Rockwell College).

Referee: Stuart Campbell (IRFU)

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Saturday, August 9 –

Munster 33 Ulster 29, Virgin Media Park

Wednesday, August 13 –

Leinster 24 Munster 20, Energia Park

Sunday, August 17 –

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, August 23 –

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 1pm

Wednesday, August 27 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, August 31 –

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12pm