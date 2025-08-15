Goslin To Lead Ireland U-18 Schools Team In Series Finale

The Ireland Under-18 Schools team (sponsored by PwC) wrap up the U-18 Men’s International Series in Paarl on Saturday, with their second match against Georgia in the space of four months.

Michael Hodge’s Ireland side, who lost 45-5 to South Africa earlier in the week, will chase their second win of the tournament at Paarl Gimnasium High School (kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time – live on the SuperSport Schools platform).

Ireland played their Georgian counterparts at the U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival in Vichy back in April, registering a 26-21 victory thanks to tries from Nathan Noble (2), Fionn Rowsome, and Bobby Colbert.

From the game against South Africa, there are eight changes in personnel, including a first appearance of the series for CBS Roscommon lock Leo Anic. Belvedere College’s Harry Goslin captains the team again from tighthead prop.

Andrew Henson and Harry Waters return to the back-three, with Crescent College Comprehensive’s Rowsome making the move to outside centre where he partners Bernard White. Paul Neary from St. Mary’s College will wear the number 10 jersey.

Goslin is joined by James Gould and Joe Christle in the front row, and Cistercian College Roscrea’s Jamie Walsh partners Anic in the engine room. Jonathon Ginnety switches to blindside flanker, and Ulster duo Jon Rodgers and Adam Boyd complete the back row.

The Ireland coaching team will be able to call upon a strong set of replacements, which includes Castletroy College’s Alex Lautsou, one of their try scorers against South Africa U-18 ‘A’. Unfortunately Lee Fitzpatrick and Daniel O’Connell both miss out through injury.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s encounter, Wayne Mitchell, the IRFU’s National NTS & Talent ID Manager, said: “Playing South Africa at home is one of the biggest challenges any rugby player will face. Our players showed great character and resilience in their performances against the two South African U-18 sides.

“Our players and coaches have taken great learnings from the matches so far, and we’re looking forward to growing from those experiences in this final game against Georgia.

“We played Georgia last season in Paarl, and recently again in the U-18 Six Nations Festival in France. On both occasions the games were extremely close. So, we’re expecting another tight contest, knowing that the Georgians will bring lots of passion, power, and physicality.”

IRELAND UNDER-18 SCHOOLS TEAM & REPLACEMENTS (v Georgia Under-18s, 2025 Under-18 Men’s International Series – Round 3, Paarl Gimnasium, Paarl, South Africa, Saturday, August 16, kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time):

15. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. Harry Waters (Ratoath College/Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

10. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. James Gould (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

2. Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby) (capt)

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

6. Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Jon Rodgers (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

17. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St. Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

19. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

20. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Alex Lautsou (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

22. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

25. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House School/Ulster Rugby)

IRELAND U-18 SCHOOLS MANAGEMENT TEAM –

Michael Hodge – Head Coach

Brendan O’Connor – Assistant Coach

Morgan Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jamie Kirk – Assistant Coach

Stephen O’Hara – Team Manager

Prof. John Ryan – Team Doctor

David Lyons – Team Physio

James O’Leary – Athletic Development Coach

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics

2025 UNDER-18 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL SERIES RESULTS/FIXTURES:

Friday, August 8 – Durbanville High School

South Africa U-18 ‘A’ 36 Ireland U-18 Schools 39

Georgia U-18s 35 England U-18s 31

South Africa U-18s 43 France U-18s 21

Tuesday, August 12 – Boland Landbou High School

South Africa U-18 ‘A’ 57 Georgia U-18s 19

South Africa U-18s 45 Ireland U-18 Schools 5

England U-18s 20 France U-18s 51

Saturday, August 16 –Paarl Gimnasium High School

11.30am: France U-18s v South Africa U-18 ‘A’

1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time: Ireland U-18 Schools v Georgia U-18s – live on SuperSport Schools

3.30pm: South Africa U-18s v England U-18s