New Look Celtic Challenge Finals Reflect Rising Women’s Rugby World Cup Influence

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup on the horizon, the ultimate cross-border women’s rugby competition, the Celtic Challenge, has revealed its new season structure.

Season kicks off 20 th December 2025 – now with Semi-Finals and a showstopping Celtic Challenge Final.

– now with Semi-Finals and a showstopping Celtic Challenge Final. Power and talent proven – 44 players named across Women’s Rugby World Cup squads.

– 44 players named across Women’s Rugby World Cup squads. League expansion in active development – further growth expected over the coming seasons.

– further growth expected over the coming seasons. The ultimate women’s cross-border rugby competition – A League which showcases the six best teams across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales as they compete to be crowned Celtic Challenge champions.

Introducing knock-out rugby for the first time, the league will kick off on the 20th December 2025, with the traditional 10-round league season, culminating in a high-stakes Semi-Finals and the inaugural Celtic Challenge Final.

Following three seasons of impressive growth, rising stars, and record-breaking performances, the Celtic Challenge has established itself as a pivotal competition in the women’s rugby calendar. With planning already underway for further growth over the coming years, the League has high ambitions.

The 2024/25 season proved once again that the Celtic Challenge is a true talent incubator, with 44 players selected across Women’s Rugby World Cup squads, 73 players making the leap to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations last season, and 64 players named in the U20’s Six Nations Women’s Summer Series back in July.

Gillian McDarby, IRFU’s Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways said:

“The introduction of a Celtic Challenge Final is a natural evolution for a competition that continues to grow in impact. The success of our players on the international stage is a direct reflection of the high-performance environment the Celtic Challenge provides. We’re proud of the role this league plays in developing world-class talent and remain committed to its continued expansion and success.”

Off the pitch, momentum continues to build. Last season matches broadcast live on BBC, TG4, RugbyPass TV, and YouTube drew record viewership figures, while crowd numbers and digital engagement surged across all channels.

Full details for the 2025/26 season, including team announcements, fixtures, and broadcast coverage, will follow the conclusion of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in October.

