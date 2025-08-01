Ireland v Scotland – Where To Watch Around The World

Ireland kick off their 25/26 season on Saturday afternoon in Cork with the first of two warm up matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England at the end of the month.

First up are familiar foes Scotland, who won the most recent clash between the two sides in the final game of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Ahead of the 2pm kick off in Virgin Media Park fans have the chance to sign the giant Ireland Rugby World Cup jersey and send their messages of support to the team.

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie here.

Where To Watch

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday, August 2, Virgin Media Park, 2pm

Republic of Ireland – Watch live on irishrugby+ here

Northern Ireland & UK – Watch live on BBC iPlayer here

Rest of the World – Watch live on RugbyPass TV here