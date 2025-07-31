Jersey Tour Continues In Build Up To Rugby World Cup
Last week saw the launch of the official 2025 Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup jersey from Canterbury of New Zealand. The launch also saw the unveiling of a giant 12-metre-tall jersey at a special event at Lansdowne FC.
The jersey is now on tour around Ireland as part of the Green Wave of support until August 10, making stops at rugby clubs and Intersport Elverys stores across the country.
Fans will have the chance to sign it with messages of support before it is officially presented to the Ireland Women’s squad ahead of their departure for England and the Rugby World Cup.
Last week saw the jersey in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin and Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick.
This weekend the tour continues in Cork at the Ireland v Scotland match in Virgin Media Park on Saturday. From there it is on to Mallow RFC on August 3rd before appearances in MU Barnhall, Suttonians and Buccaneers.
For those unable to see the jersey in person, Intersport Elverys have an online portal for fans to send the team messages of support, and win prizes.
Jersey Tour Dates
August 2nd – Ireland v Scotland, Virgin Media Park
August 3rd – Mallow RFC 12-3pm
August 8th – MU Barnhall RFC
August 9th – Suttonians RFC
August 10th – Buccaneers RFC