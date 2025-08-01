2025/26 Home And Away Kits Mark New Era For Ulster Rugby

The new kits mark a new era for Ulster, with their new principal front-of-shirt partner, SAM Mouldings, proudly displayed across the jerseys for the first time.

Inspired by the iconic 1999 European Cup-winning Ulster Men’s team, the new home kit features a bold and vibrant retro design that showcases the province’s traditional red and white colourway.

The famous ’99 victory is paid tribute to with red and white detailing on both the sleeve cuffs and socks, honouring those worn during the historic European campaign.

The kit represents Ulster’s proud history, with a fresh drive to push forward into the future.

The new home kit will be proudly worn for the first time by the Ulster Women on Sunday, August 10 when they kick off the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship against Leinster at Energia Park.

Meanwhile, a sleek and stylish black design with a minimalist aesthetic, the new Ulster Rugby away kit incorporates a subtle grey tonal design in collaboration with our sponsors.

At the forefront of its design was a clean and stylish away kit for both players and supporters, with no compromise on performance.

Ulster’s new kits are also available to purchase in the Castore Club Shop at Affidea Stadium, and from Life Style Sports.