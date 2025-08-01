Boyne And Gaffney To Lead New-Look Leinster Women’s Squad

Leinster head coach Ben Martin has announced a 30-strong squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , which begins for the defending champions with the visit of Ulster to Energia Park on Sunday week (August 10).

With many of last season’s successful group unavailable for selection due to Rugby World Cup commitments with Ireland, Martin worked with an initial training panel of 65 players last month, with a view to casting his and his fellow coaches’ eyes over a wider range of players.

That squad has now been reduced to 30 players, with experienced back rower Molly Boyne appointed as team captain, and Ireland Under-20 international Jade Gaffney taking on the vice-captain duties for the four-round series.

Hannah O’Connor, who has retired at provincial level after captaining Leinster to back-to-back Interprovincial crowns last season, is a notable absentee from the squad.

However, here is still plenty of experience in the mix with the likes of Nikki Caughey, Aoife Moore and Clodagh Dunne named. Martin has also named a number of younger stars, including two members of this season’s Ireland Under-18 squad, Aoibhe Kelly and Heidi Lyons.

The four development players named in this year’s squad are Anna Mai O’Brien, Hannah Scanlan, Katelynn Doran and Naoise Smyth. Two development players from last year’s squad, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, are included in the full squad this season.

Martin also confirmed that a number of National Talent Squad players will remain with the squad as a development opportunity over the coming weeks, including, Rebecca Brennan, Ava Usanova, Teni Onigbode, Sophie Cullen and Alex Connor.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Martin said: “As we spoke about previously, there were a number of variables at play this summer like the (Ireland) Under-20s, Sevens, and of course the Women’s Rugby World Cup, so there has been a lot of coming and going over the last few weeks, and there will be movement over the weeks ahead with Players of National Interest also being assessed as they return from their break periods.

“We also have a number of players returning from injury like Emma Tilly, Leah Tarpey and Natasja Behan that are training with us but this first game is just too soon for them.

“All in all, we are excited by the squad announced today and we’d like to thank all the players that have been part of the wider group over the last few weeks and months. It is clear for all to see the talent that is out there and the work that is going on in our schools and clubs and with the player pathway programmes and the BearingPoint Sarah Robinson Cup.

“It’s all eyes on Ulster now for Sunday week and we can’t wait to tear into our first match week and running out in front of our supporters in Energia Park.”

The four-round Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships kicks off on Sunday, August 10 when Leinster host Ulster at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm).

It was also confirmed this morning by the IRFU, that TG4 are back again this season as the broadcast partner for the games and all games will be available on their YouTube channel.

It was also confirmed this morning by the IRFU, that TG4 are back again this season as the broadcast partner for the games and all games will be available on their YouTube channel.

LEINSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:

Backs (13) –

Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College)

Aoibhe Kelly (Tullamore)

Caoimhe McCormack (Railway Union)

Cara Martin (Blackrock College)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow)

Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

Emma Brogan (MU Barnhall)

Erin McConnell (Wicklow)

Heidi Lyons (Naas)

Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere) Vice-Captain

Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

Forwards (17) –

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC)

Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall)

Aoife Moore (Blackrock College)

Ciara Short (Wicklow)

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College)

Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere)

Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere)

Kara Mulcahy (Old Belvedere)

Kate Jordan (Blackrock College)

Katie Layde (Old Belvedere)

Kelly Burke (MU Barnhall)

Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere)

Méabh Keegan (Railway Union)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union) Captain

Rosie Searle (Navan)

Development Players:

Anna Mai O’Brien (MU Barnhall)

Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

Katelynn Doran (MU Barnhall)

Naoise Smyth (Ashbourne)

2025/26 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

ROUND 1:

Sunday, August 10 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm

FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 30 –

Games will be played at Energia Park