Two Changes Made To Lions Team For Final Test

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has announced his team for Saturday’s third Test against Australia at Sydney’s Accor Stadium (kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish time), making two changes to the starting XV.

Matching the historic nine Ireland starters from the Melbourne clash, James Ryan’s inclusion at lock maintains that number, with James Lowe losing out to Blair Kinghorn in the battle for the left wing spot.

Thanks to Hugo Keenan’s late try in an unforgettable 29-26 comeback win, Farrell’s men hold a 2-0 lead over the Wallabies. They now have the opportunity to become the first Lions team to complete a series whitewash since 1927, and the first to go unbeaten since 1974.

Tadhg Furlong will equal the record for consecutive Lions Test starts in the professional era – joining Wales great Alun Wyn Jones on nine – as he continues in the number 3 jersey. Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan make up an all-Irish front row once again.

Following his energy and impact off the bench last Saturday, Ryan is rewarded with his maiden Test start for the Lions. He will pack down alongside captain Maro Itoje, who has played in every Test across the last three Lions tours.

Both the back row and half-backs are retained for the third Saturday running, as Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, and Jack Conan remain in place as the loose forward trio, and Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell feature once more in the playmaking roles.

Bundee Aki makes it back-to-back starts alongside Scotland’s Huw Jones in the centre, while Keenan and Tommy Freeman are joined in the back-three by Kinghorn, who impressed as a replacement during the second Test.

Barring any further alterations, eleven players will have started all three Tests Down Under for the Lions, including number 8 Conan, who was ever-present during the 2021 series in South Africa, and his Ireland team-mates, Keenan, Gibson-Park, Sheehan, Furlong, and Beirne.

Rónan Kelleher is the tenth Ireland player involved in the matchday 23, poised for his third appearance of the series as replacement hooker. There is a six-two split on an English-heavy bench, which also includes Wales captain Jac Morgan.

Garry Ringrose was ruled out of selection earlier this week as he goes through the return-to-play protocols for concussion, while Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen did not train on Wednesday as they work their way back from foot injuries – they are ‘85% of the way there and still making progress’, according to Farrell.

Speaking ahead of the series finale, which will broadcast live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event, the Lions head coach said: “We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history.

“Last weekend’s match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions tours are, and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle on Saturday night against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS TEAM & REPLACEMENTS (v Australia, 2025 Qatar Airways Lions Men’s Series, Accor Stadium, Sydney, Saturday, August 2, kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish time):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (capt) #825

5. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

21. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

22. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

23. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780