Ireland Looking For Momentum From Summer Series As RWC Looms

Ireland international Edel McMahon says that the two warm up matches against Scotland and Canada are a key part of the squad’s build up to the Rugby World Cup.

First up is a clash with Scotland at Virgin Media Park on Saturday afternoon – tickets are on sale here.

McMahon said, “For the warm-up games it’s about some players getting back on the field and getting that confidence again, looking at different combinations.

“It’s about us as a squad knowing what we need to get out of the games to give us momentum going into the World Cup.

Join the Green Wave and support the Ireland team – sign up here today.

Asked about the pre-season training blocks at the IRFU High Performance Centre she added, “Training is tough but it can be really fun when it’s rugby-based,”

“A lot of pre-season is a blend of bringing rugby into conditioning, into the gym to make it fun. It is about playing the sport. There has been a good bite to training for all of pre-season.

“On the horizon, everyone knows that selection is coming and everything wants to put their best foot forward.

“At training, even if players are doing well against you, we’re supporting each other but people are given the green light and it’s OK to have that bit of edge because that’s what you need to compete.”

The Green Wave

Last week saw the launch of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup jersey and the Green Wave campaign that encourages support for the team as well as inspiring the next generation of players.

McMahon commented, “It’s huge. It comes as part of us wanting to inspire a generation of young girls to pick up rugby.

“Along with that inspiration has to come success so it is important for us to continue with success but also to enjoy playing rugby and to be playing a good brand of rugby and show it’s something to be involved in.

“With that, to get the next generation hooked and say, I want to pick up a rugby ball or be a professional women’s player.”

Tickets for Ireland’s games against Scotland and Canada are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here.