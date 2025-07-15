Ireland Women’s U20 Side Named To Face Scotland

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named her Ireland Women’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Thursday’s third game in the Six Nations Summer Series. Ireland face Scotland at 1pm on Thursday, July 17th in the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach.

Watch Live on IrishRugby+

There are 10 changes to the starting team with who faced France in round 2 of the competition, last Friday. Grainne Burke, Maebh Clenaghan and Lily Morris make up the front row, as Beibhinn Gleeson starts in the second row, alongside Alma Atagamen and Rosie Searle joins the back row with Jane Neill and Jemima Adams Verling.

May Goulding and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton make up the half backs, as Luicia Linn moves to 12 and is joined by Clara Dunne in the centre, Emily Foley and Katie Corrigan make up the wings and Lyndsey Clarke starts at full back.

Ireland Women’s U20 Team & Replacements

15. Lyndsey Clarke Ennis RFC/Munster)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

12. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

11. Emily Foley Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. May Goulding Old Albians/Saracens)

1. Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Lily Morris (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Beibhinn Gleesonn (Tuam-Oughterard RFC/ Connacht)

6. Rosie Searle (Navan/Leinster)

7. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC/Munster)

17. Ella Burns (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

18. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC / Ulster)

19. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/ Munster)

20. Sally Kelly Ennis RFC/Munster)

21. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/ Munster)

22. Tara O’Neill (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

23. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)