Exciting Champions Cup Schedules Confirmed For Leinster And Munster

Leinster and Munster will both launch their bids for Investec Champions Cup glory on Saturday, December 6, following the release of the full schedule of pool fixtures, dates, and kick-off times for the 2025/26 tournament.

Click here to view the 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup pool fixtures.

The showpiece Champions Cup final has been set for Saturday, May 23, in the vibrant city of Bilbao in nothern Spain. Bilbao’s spectacular San Mamés Stadium is where Leinster won their last EPCR title in 2018, and where next year’s winners will be crowned.

Both Irish provinces now know their routes to the knockout stages of EPCR’s elite competition, with BKT United Rugby Championship holders Leinster hosting Harlequins in their opening Pool 3 match on December 6 (kick-off 5.30pm).

The other home date for Leinster is against La Rochelle, as the very familiar rivals meet for the sixth year in a row. Twelve months on from their 16-14 win at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, Leo Cullen’s men will have home advantage on Saturday, January 10 (kick-off 5.30pm).

The venues for the two Dublin games will be confirmed in due course, while either side of the La Rochelle game, Cullen’s side will visit Leicester Tigers, who will be led by incoming head coach Geoff Parling, on Friday, December 12, and new opponents Bayonne in the fourth round.

Leinster’s first ever visit to Stade Jean-Dauger will take place on Saturday, January 17, with the ground a real fortress for Bayonne who won all 14 of their home fixtures on the way to reaching the Top 14 semi-finals this year.

Munster will have an exciting start to the pool phase with a reunion with former head coach Johann van Graan. For incoming boss Clayton McMillan’s Champions Cup bow, they will travel to the Recreation Ground to face Bath on December 6.

The Pool 2 opener marks the teams’ first European meeting since October 2000, and will lead into another historic occasion in round 2 when Cork’s SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh plays host to Munster’s encounter with Gloucester on Saturday, December 13 (kick-off 5.30pm).

It will be the first time that Champions Cup rugby is played at the famous Gaelic Games venue, which has a capacity of 45,300. Munster have played there twice before, earning wins over South Africa ‘A’ and the Crusaders in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

McMillan’s charges will then visit Toulon, whose Top 14 title challenge this year ended at the semi-final stage. Sunday, January 11 will see them return to the Stade Mayol, the scene of their 29-18 bonus point victory over the French side in 2023/24.

Six days later, on Saturday, January 17, the Munstermen will be back at Thomond Park for their 20th meeting in Champions Cup history with Castres Olympique (kick-off 5.30pm). Castres won 16-14 at home when the sides met in the pool stages last December.

The fixtures were determined following the input of individual team calendar and venue considerations, broadcast requirements, and league calendar restrictions into an algorithm with the outcome of the recent pool draw, all of which were considered to deliver the optimum pool match schedule.

The race to follow in the footsteps of this past season’s champions Bordeaux-Bègles will intensify when the knockout stages begin in April. The semi-finals will follow over the weekend of May 1/2/3, before all roads lead to Bilbao three weeks later. Click here for ticket information.

2025/26 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP POOLS:

POOL 1: Stade Toulousain, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Sale Sharks

POOL 2: Bath Rugby, RC Toulon, MUNSTER RUGBY, Castres Olympique, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby

POOL 3: LEINSTER RUGBY, Leicester Tigers, Harlequins, Stade Rochelais, Aviron Bayonnais, DHL Stormers

POOL 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Scarlets, Bristol Bears, Section Paloise, Northampton Saints, Vodacom Bulls

MATCH WEEKENDS:

Round 1 – December 5/6/7

Round 2 – December 12/13/14

Round 3 – January 9/10/11

Round 4 – January 16/17/18

Round Of 16 – April 3/4/5

Quarter-Finals – April 10/11/12

Semi-Finals – May 1/2/3

Investec Champions Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Saturday, May 23