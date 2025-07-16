Register Your Club – Join the Green Wave this Summer!

With excitement building ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this August , Irish Rugby is calling on clubs, communities, and individuals to be part of the Green Wave – a nationwide movement to grow the game and celebrate women’s rugby.

The Rugby Development Department at Irish Rugby has created three bespoke programmes to help rugby clubs activate both on and off the pitch: Give it A Try, aimed at girls aged 8-14, Get AcT1ve, aimed at females aged 15+ and the Club Ambassador Programme.

Whether you’re new to rugby or a seasoned supporter, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved at their clubs this summer.

Give It A Try – For Girls Aged 8–14

This is the perfect chance to bring fresh energy into your club!

Rugby clubs across Ireland can register – whether or not they’ve previously taken part in the Give It A Try programmes, and will receive bespoke coaching plans designed to inspire young girls to play rugby and join club teams for the upcoming season.



Give It A Try is all about fun, inclusion, and opening the doors to new participants who could become the future of women’s rugby.

Get AcT1ve – For Females Aged 15+ (Youths & Adults)

Looking for a fun, social way to stay active this summer?

Get AcT1ve invites women and girls aged 15 and over to take part in non-contact T1 rugby sessions that focus on enjoyment, movement, and connection.

This programme is ideal for players of all playing abilities, whether you’re returning to rugby or trying it for the first time.

Host these sessions alongside watch parties to bring your local community into the club in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Club Ambassador Programme – For Ages 18+

Rugby clubs across the country will nominate Club Ambassadors to harness the energy of the Women’s World Cup and lead local recruitment and engagement efforts.

Ambassadors will receive support and training from Irish Rugby – including coaching awards, leadership development, event and match management and will run a community event at their club.

This is your chance to be a leader in your club and help shape the future of the women’s game.

IRFU Head of Women’s Rugby Development, Amanda Greensmith says:

“Excitement is building rapidly as we approach the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and we’re committed to supporting clubs that want to harness that momentum. We’ve identified three key focus areas – young girls, teenagers and adults, and overall club engagement. Each of these programmes has been specifically designed to meet the needs of these groups during the tournament and into the upcoming season.”



Click on the links below to register your Club or interest:

Give It A Try and Get AcT1ve

Club Ambassador Programme

If you have any questions, please email womensrugby@irfu.ie

Let’s grow the game together and join the Green Wave this summer!