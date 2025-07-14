Opta Facts: World Rugby U-20 Championship – Ireland v Scotland

The 9th place semi-final at the Payanini Centre gets underway at 6pm local time/5pm Irish time, and there will be live coverage on RugbyPass TV. Tickets can be purchased here, and cover all three fixtures at a venue on a match day.

– Scotland have won their last two meetings with Ireland in the World Rugby U-20 Championship after losing the previous five. Their last win came in a 9th place semi-final (45-29 in June 2018)

– Ireland have lost their last two games in the World Rugby U-20 Championship but have not lost more in succession since four straight defeats in 2018, a run that included that 45-29 play-off loss to Scotland

– Ireland lost 69-22 to New Zealand last Wednesday, their third heaviest defeat in the U-20 Championship and their heaviest since 2017 (69-3 v New Zealand). They have lost their last four knockout fixtures against European teams

– Scotland have lost their last nine matches in the U-20 Championship, with only Japan having endured a longer losing streak among all teams in the history of the competition (L16 from 2015 to 2023). However, Scotland’s last victory came the last time they faced Ireland (45-29 in 2018)

– Scotland lost their last game by a margin of 59 points (73-14 v South Africa), their third heaviest defeat in the U-20 Championship, and their heaviest since 2010 (73-0 v South Africa). They have conceded 6+ tries in each of their last four outings (8.3 on average)

– Only France (90) have put in more kicks in play during this year’s U-20 Championship than Ireland (87), who have registered the most kicking metres of any team (2751), while Scotland have garnered the second fewest (1379, Georgia – 1347)

– Ireland have made the fewest attacking 22-metre entries of any side in this summer’s tournament (19), yet only South Africa (3.8) and France (3.9) have scored more points per entry than them (3.5). Scotland have conceded the most defensive 22-metre entries (45)

– Ireland have conceded the fewest turnovers of any side in the 2025 U-20 Championship (35). However, Scotland won the most turnovers of any team during the final round of pool stages (9)

– Ireland out-half Tom Wood has put in the most kicks in play of any player in this year’s U-20 Championship (34), and has seen his team retain possession from six of those, the joint-most of any player in the competition, alongside jis team-mate, Will Wootton, and Scotland’s Matthew Urwin

– Scotland hooker Seb Stephen made the most turnover-winning tackles of any player during the pool stages in Italy (3), while Ireland captain Éanna McCarthy tops the competition rankings for jackal turnovers (4)