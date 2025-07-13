Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named For Scotland Match

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Monday’s game against Scotland in the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

The game kicks off at 17.00 (Irish time) in Payanini Center in Verona, and will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV.

There are seven changes to the starting team from the loss to New Zealand last Wednesday. The back line sees Clarke Logan, Sam Wisniewski, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Eoghan Smyth and Paidi Farrell start against the U20 Scotland side.

Mahon Ronan comes into the second row and Bobby Power joins the back row as Oisin Minogue moves to number 8.

Luke McLaughlin, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, Billy Corrigan and Eanna McCarthy are the forwards available on the bench, with backs Will Wootton, Jonny Scott and Charlie Molony completing Ireland’s 23.

Watch Ireland U20 V Scotland U20 for free on RugbyPassTV.

Ireland Men’s U20 Team & Replacements

15. Daniel Green (Queens University/Ulster)

14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciaran Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Gene Kareem O’Leary (UCC RFC/Munster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Queens University/Ulster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queens University/Ulster) Captain

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Connor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements

16. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Eanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

22. Jonny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

23. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)