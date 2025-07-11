Quilter Becomes Title Partner Of Quilter Nations Series In November 2025

Six Nations Rugby and Quilter, the leading wealth management business, have agreed a new partnership that will see the series of November international rugby fixtures become the Quilter Nations Series, starting in 2025.

Quilter will become the first ever Title Partner of the series, which brings together some of the best international rugby teams and players in the game, for a month of blockbuster prime time sporting entertainment.

The new partnership with Six Nations Rugby sees a return to the sport for Quilter. It previously supported the November internationals from 2016-2022, but through the new and enhanced partnership, the wealth manager becomes Title Partner of the entire series.

The 2025 instalment of the Quilter Nations Series kicks off on Saturday 1st November, with a blockbuster clash between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium. The entire month of November is dominated by 22 epic fixtures spread across five weekends, with each of the Six Nations Unions and Federations hosting some of the biggest names in the sport, and in the process transforming capital cities into festivals, with fans descending from all corners of the globe to enjoy national rivalries reignited on the rugby pitch.

The Quilter Nations Series is enjoyed by millions of global fans each year, and in 2024, over 58 million fans tuned in to enjoy coverage of the action. This included 14 million fans in the UK and Ireland, watching via TNT Sport: the new broadcast partner as of 2024. TNT Sport resume their coverage for a second year in 2025, offering fans in the UK and Ireland access to every moment of action from the Quilter Nations Series.

Commenting on the new partnership with Quilter, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The new partnership with Quilter is testament to the appeal and excitement that the November fixtures generate, and as the first ever Title Partner, the Quilter Nations Series is set to be an even bigger occasion this year. The demand for international rugby continues to grow, and the Quilter Nations Series is a sensational advertisement for the game, bringing the very best players, teams and fans together for a month of festival experiences. Record attendances in 2024, matched with broadcast coverage that took the game to new levels on screen and hooked audiences, all serves to highlight the power of the Quilter Nations Series to engage global fans.”

Steven Levin, CEO at Quilter, added:

“I’m delighted that Quilter has become the first title partner of the Autumn Nations Series, allowing us to connect with rugby fans through the shared energy, passion and community that international rugby embodies.

We have a rich heritage in supporting rugby and this new partnership is an exciting next step. We look forward to working with Six Nations Rugby and all of the Unions and Federations involved to help make it an unforgettable Series.”