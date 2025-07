Age Grade Interprovincial Series Fixtures Confirmed For August

August will be a busy month for aspiring Age Grade players as the fixtures for the PwC sponsored U18 Interprovincial Championships have been confirmed.

The U18 Girls Interprovincial tournamentl kicks off on August 10th with defending champions Leinster at home to Ulster in Energia Park while Munster host Connacht at Virgin Media Park.

The action continues on successive weekends in August culminating in the finals day at Wanderers FC on August 30th.

In the men’s game there are three Age Grade series running during August with the U18 Schools, U18 Clubs and U19s all contesting an interprovincial title.

The U18 Boys Schools tournament kicks off in Virgin Media Park on August 9th with Munster hosting Ulster.

The U18 Boys Clubs tournament sees three rounds of action kicking off on August 16th and will be played as double headers with the U19 Men’s series.

PwC U18 Girls Interprovincial Series

August 10

Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 14.00

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17.30

August 16

Connacht v Ulster, Corinthians RFC, 13.00

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 17.30

August 23

Connacht v Leinster, Corinthians RFC, 12.15

Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 13.00

August 30

3rd/4th Playoff, Wanderers FC, 13.00

Final, Wanderers FC, 14.45

PwC U18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Series

August 9

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 14.00

August 13

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 14.30

August 17

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 15.00

August 23

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 13.00

August 27

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 14.30

August 31

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12.00

PwC U18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial Series

August 16

Connacht v Munster, Creggs RFC, 13.00

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 13.00

August 23

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 15.00

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 13.00

August 30

Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 15.00

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 14.30

PwC U19 Men’s Interprovincial Series

August 16

Connacht v Munster, Creggs, 15.00

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 17.00

August 23

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 17.00

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 15.00

August 30

Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 13.00

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 17.00