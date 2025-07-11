Ireland U20 Women Beaten By Strong French Side

Ireland showed brightly at times in Round 2 of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series but they could not match the firepower of a much fancied French team who won

France started the game with real intent and notched up two early unconverted tries from Justine Ogier (01′), Cloe Correa (06′). Ireland took their time to settle but once they did they began to build phases and lay siege to the French line with Alma Atagamen going close before a perfectly judged crossfield kick from Caitriona Finn was caught and touched down by Hannah Clarke (14′). Finn added the extras and Ireland were on the scoresheet at 7 – 10.

It took just five minutes for Ireland to strike again with Beth Buttimer (19′) dotting down at the back of a powerful driving maul to put her team 12-10 up. France hit back with Alice Grandhomme (21′) scoring from an excellent backline move and Faustine Piscicelli (22′) converting to take the lead back at 12-17 after a helter skelter opening quarter.

France continued to apply pressure but Ireland, with captain Jane Neill to the fore, were relentless in defence and made a few forays of their own into the French half. There was a brief stoppage as France’s Siobhan Soqeta was attended to after picking up an injury. Ireland went close again on 35 minutes but France cleared the line and worked their way up the field and with the clock in the red a TMO check saw Sophie Barrett yellow carded. France opted for a scrum but knocked on after a drive from the base. It remained 12-17 at half time.

The second half started much as the first had, with France striking again as Ogier (47′) grabbed her second score and Pauline Barrat (48′) converted to extend their lead to 12-24. Ogier secured her hattrick just four minutes later to extend the lead even further to 12-29.

France showed why they are the top team at this tournament as they ramped up the pressure and Barratt (55′) scored by cutting through the Irish defence to take it out to Ireland 12 France 34.

Anaick Konyi had a try ruled out for a foot in touch as Ireland continued to work hard to contain the French threats. The heat was clearly taking a toll and fatigue setting in as the game became scrappy with both sides coughing up possession. Kalea Berroyer ( 74′) added to the French tally and Barrat converted again to leave it Ireland 12 France 41

Correa picked up the Player of the Match award with Ireland captain Neill also singled out for a strong display.