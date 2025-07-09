Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Draw For 2025/26

The draw for the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup has been made for season 2025/26. One of the most exciting tournaments in the club rugby calendar, and often a bell-weather competition for promotion the Energia All-Ireland League, the cup kicks off on October 25th.

The draw contains two former winners as well as a mix of recent finalists and some making their tournament bow.

Enniskillen who were beaten by Bective in an epic final in January of this year will kick off their campaign and home to Connemara. Beaten semi-finalists this season Dromore make the trip to West Cork to play Bandon while Seapoint who won the cup back in 2007 are at home to Cooke.

2020 Champions Kilfeacle are away to Creggs while tournament newcomers Athy travel to Tuam.

The Quarter Finals are set for Saturday, November 15th with the Semi Finals on December 13th and the Final in the calendar for January 24th.

Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup Draw

All matches Saturday, October 25th

Creggs v Kilfeacle & District

Tuam v Athy

Wicklow v Muskerry

Seapoint v Cooke

St. Mary’s v Castlebar

Bandon v Dromore

Enniskillen v Connemara

Ballymoney v Suttonians