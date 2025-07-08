Allan Temple Jones Appointed Head Of Athletic Performance For Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Temple Jones as the club’s new Head of Athletic Performance.

Temple Jones arrives at Connacht with a vast array of experience across multiple rugby codes. He was most recently head coach of the Ireland Women’s Sevens team, with whom he lead to Ireland’s first ever title on the SVS Series, the 2024 win in Perth, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His two years in the role was his second stint in the Sevens programme, having previously served as Head of Athletic Performance for the Ireland Sevens teams from 2017 to 2021.

From 2021 to 2023 he worked with the Sharks in his native South Africa where he held the role of Athletic Performance Manager. He grew up in Durban and, before moving to Ireland, spent 10 years as S&C coach with the Springbok Sevens. It was here where he was renowned for his fitness work during one of the country’s most successful periods at Sevens level, with the squad winning Olympic bronze, Commonwealth gold, and two World Series.

Temple Jones replaces Michael Kiely who has chosen to move on after 3 years in the role. Everyone at Connacht and the IRFU would like to thank Michael for his contributions to the province and wish him every success in the future.

The IRFU can also confirm that James Topping will replace Temple Jones as the Ireland Women’s Sevens Head Coach. Topping, who represented Ulster and Ireland, led the Men’s Sevens side to the Paris Olympics.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys says:

“We’re delighted to see Allan take up the role of Head of Athletic Performance with Connacht Rugby. He has made a significant impact during his time with the Ireland Sevens programme, particularly in the historic achievements of the Women’s squad winning the title in Perth and getting to their first ever Olympics. His attention to detail, commitment to excellence, and experience at the highest level make him a great addition to Connacht’s high-performance team.

As the Women’s Sevens squad now transitions into a new phase, we recognise this as a pivotal moment for growth and renewal. We are confident that James Topping, with his proven leadership and deep understanding of the Sevens game, will guide this group through a crucial rebuilding period. His ability to nurture emerging talent, and instil a high-performance culture will be instrumental as we shape the next generation of players and look to qualify for the Olympics Games in 2028”