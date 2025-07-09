Ireland Women’s Squad To Host Open Training Session At Ennis RFC

Ennis RFC will play host to the Ireland Women’s Squad for an open training session on Thursday, July 17th at 11:30 a.m.

The Ireland squad are in the midst of their preparations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup with training ramping up week on week in the build up to the tournament and to the Summer Send Off Warm Up matches in August.

The squad will bring their Green Wave energy to Ennis next week with the club hosting an open session to watch the team train and meet them afterwards.

Ireland star Edel McMahon recently spoke about the importance of making a real connection with fans, “That is such a huge role for us as a squad, and our higher purpose is to inspire and leave that green jersey in a better place, so that young girls can support and drive the professionalism of the game even more on.