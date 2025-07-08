IRFU Distributes Over €2.7 Million in Grants to Rugby Clubs Across Ireland

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is proud to announce that over €2.7 million in funding has been distributed across Irish Rugby this season, supporting a wide range of initiatives aimed at making the sport more inclusive, accessible, and welcoming at all levels.

A key source of support came from Sport Ireland’s Dormant Accounts Funding, to help further the IRFU’s Spirit Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity programme. This funding has enabled projects such as:

The purchase of accessibility equipment for clubs and stadia to better support people with disabilities.

The hosting of Pride festivals, in partnership with provincial inclusivity clubs.

Comprehensive education and training for IRFU staff and volunteers, including anti-racism training delivered in collaboration with the Irish Centre for Diversity.

Further support from Energia saw funds allocated directly to clubs for the purchase of small-scale equipment for their disability-focused initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring rugby is a game for everyone.

In another significant development, government grant funding helped expand the IRFU’s period positivity campaign. In 2025, 53 clubs will benefit from the provision of FabLittleBag period products, helping to create more welcoming environments for women and girls involved in rugby.

Youth empowerment remains a priority. The IRFU received funding from Léargas and Sport Ireland to further develop its Youth Council, supporting projects focused on gender equity and giving young people a stronger voice through rugby.

Strengthening the Club Game

The Club Support Scheme saw over €1 million directly invested into Irish clubs this season, including:

€1,023,254 to support rugby clubs across Ireland, including All-Ireland League (AIL) travel and accommodation costs.

to support rugby clubs across Ireland, including All-Ireland League (AIL) travel and accommodation costs. €80,000 in grants specifically for Women’s AIL (WAIL) teams, with an additional €34,690 allocated to help cover travel and accommodation expenses.

in grants specifically for Women’s AIL (WAIL) teams, with an additional allocated to help cover travel and accommodation expenses. €250,000 in grant support for Irish schools running full rugby programmes.

Inclusive Facilities Grant

A major highlight this year was the awarding of €1,065,000 through the IRFU’s Inclusive Facilities Grant. This vital funding is helping clubs upgrade their infrastructure to create more inclusive, accessible spaces for all members of the community.

Creating an Inclusive Future

These grant distributions reflect the IRFU’s continued commitment to growing the game by removing barriers, celebrating diversity, and supporting the development of young people through rugby. With the help of government and commercial partners, Irish Rugby continues to evolve into a more inclusive and equitable sport – on and off the pitch.

IRFU National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan said “Through our various departments across Irish Rugby and the provinces, we are committed to supporting our stakeholders. Whether that is through improving coaching practices, safeguarding, or financial means we understand that clubs and schools have differing needs and we are striving to provide the support to create positive experiences through rugby across Ireland.”

IRFU’s Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Anne Marie Hughes added “Further development and investment is expected over the coming years in line with the IRFU Strategy through the implementation of the EDI Action Plan. Investment in off-field projects to open the game to a wide audience and raise the standards of our facilities is a key focus in the Strategy to ensure rugby is welcoming to all; grants such Inclusive Facilities and Dormant Accounts are significant to this development”