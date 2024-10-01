Irish Rugby Delighted to Partner with Fab Little Bag

As part of a series of initiatives in making Irish Rugby more female focused, the IRFU is setting a new standard of period care and awareness across its affiliated clubs. Irish Rugby is joining the Fab Little Bag ‘Period Supportive’ movement by purchasing Fab Little Bag dispensers and period products for teams in the Energia Women’s All Ireland League, Celtic Challenge and the pathway teams. It has already featured Fab Little Bag at its recent Women’s Rugby conference on the 8th September and incorporated the period support ethos into its ‘Developing Female Players’ workshop.

Irish Rugby will be supporting the ‘Period Supportive’ movement to clubs over the life of its current Strategy as part of its commitment to creating positive, welcoming and inclusive environments, so that women and girls have access to the products they need to feel welcomed and included in rugby clubs and venues. Working with clubs to sign up and join the period supportive movement is an important step in creating the right environment. 64% of women and girls reported that period management was a factor in dropping out of sport and 78% report missing training and matches due to lack of support and facilities when on their period.

Ann Marie Hughes, IRFU Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity said,

“Irish Rugby will supply the Women’s All-Ireland League teams with products and information to launch the partnership. Fab Little Bag, Coach’s Bags containing period products and dispensers for responsible disposal will be supplied along with additional period products that these clubs can make available to female match officials, of home or visiting teams. Fab Little Bag will provide Irish Rugby with information packs for clubs, detailing how they can purchase products and sign up to the movement.”

Irish Rugby will also use events across the season, such as the Celtic Challenge to raise awareness of period positivity within venues and to raise standards across female toilet facilities by supplying dispensers where needed, making events officially ‘Period Supportive Events’.

Inventor and CEO of Fab Little Bag, Martha Silcott added, “I am so excited that the IRFU are embracing our Period Supportive Movement. Leading by example they will ensure that players, officials, volunteers and supporters all feel welcomed. I always say that small changes can make big impacts and Irish Rugby are doing just that. We look forward to working with the wider club community on the Period Supportive Kitemark scheme after the initial work with the All-Ireland League Teams.”

For further information, email Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusivity, and/or contact Fab Little Bag.