Ireland Men’s Squad Update Ahead Of Portugal Test

The Ireland squad arrived in Lisbon on Sunday night ahead of next Saturday’s Test match against Portugal (kick-off 7pm – live on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Play ).

Cian Prendergast has recovered from illness and will be available for selection this week. However, winger Jacob Stockdale (AC joint) has been ruled out of the Portugal fixture, and has returned to Ireland to see a specialist next week.

He will be joined by Scott Wilson who had been called up as cover for the Georgia game. There are no further injury concerns arising from the 34-5 victory over Georgia on Saturday.

Stockdale sustained the injury towards the end of the first half in Tbilisi. He came off with his left arm in a makeshift sling, and Ireland’s interim head coach Paul O’Connell was asked about him after the final whistle.

“Jacob’s not great. I think he’s damaged his AC joint, so he’ll get an X-ray, but I don’t think he’s great,” admitted O’Connell.