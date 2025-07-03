Autumn Nations Tickets On Sale Dates
Tickets for Ireland’s three home matches in the Autumn Nations Series next November will go on general sale on Thursday, July 10 at midday.
Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will have a priority pre-sale window, and members have been notified of the details via email and on the club website.
The Ireland Men’s team will welcome three Southern Hemisphere sides to the Aviva Stadium this November.
Andy Farrell’s charges will face Japan, Australia, and South Africa in three mouth-watering clashes in Dublin over the course of three consecutive Saturdays this autumn, as Ireland supporters are once again treated to a brilliant line-up of Test rugby at Irish Rugby HQ.
Ahead of those home games, Ireland will face New Zealand in an already sold-out encounter in Chicago.
Tickets for the three home games will go on sale next week on Ticketmaster.ie on Thursday, July 10 at midday. This sale will take place following the normal distribution of tickets to clubs.
Ticket prices and categories are available here.
2025 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures:
- Saturday, November 1: Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8.10pm Irish time – Sold Out
- Saturday, November 8: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium, 12.40pm
- Saturday, November 15: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm
- Saturday, November 22: Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 5.40pm