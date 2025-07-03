Autumn Nations Tickets On Sale Dates

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will have a priority pre-sale window, and members have been notified of the details via email and on the club website.

The Ireland Men’s team will welcome three Southern Hemisphere sides to the Aviva Stadium this November.

Andy Farrell’s charges will face Japan, Australia, and South Africa in three mouth-watering clashes in Dublin over the course of three consecutive Saturdays this autumn, as Ireland supporters are once again treated to a brilliant line-up of Test rugby at Irish Rugby HQ.