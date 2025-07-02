Ireland U-20 Men’s Team Named For Italy Match

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s game in the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship against hosts Italy. The game takes place at 19.30 (Irish time) in Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana.

There are two changes to the starting XV from the win over Georgia on Sunday. Scrumhalf Will Wootton starts along with Alex Usanov. Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy again captains the side.

Charlie Molony, Paidi Farrell and Derry Moloney continue again in Ireland’s back three, with Eoghan Smyth and Ciarán Mangan making up the midfield pairing. Tom Wood is at out-half and is joined in the half-backs by Wootton.

In the pack, Usanov, Henry Walker and Alex Mullan are in the front row, Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan in the engine room and Luke Murphy joins Michael Foy and McCarthy in the back row.

Mikey Yarr, Billy Bohan, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and Bobby Power are the forwards available to Doak and his Coaching Team on the bench, with backs Clark Logan, Sam Wisniewski and Daniel Green completing Ireland’s 23.

The Ireland U20 v Italy U20 will be streamed for free on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland Men’s U20 Team & Replacements

15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(Captain)

8. Luke Murphy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

21. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Daniel Green (Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster)