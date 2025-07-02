IRFU Launches Strategy To Accelerate Women’s Rugby In Ireland

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has today unveiled a comprehensive Rugby Strategy for Women and Girls in Ireland marking a new era of growth, investment, and inclusivity across every level of the female game in Ireland.

This strategy comes on the back of the release of the Union’s overall strategy in June 2024, which had the acceleration of the women’s game as one of four key priorities. Since then Lynne Cantwell has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Women’s Strategy.

With a mission to double participation, elevate performance, and expand visibility, the women’s strategy focuses on five objectives: Thriving Grassroots, Winning Teams, Leadership & Governance, Revenue & Investment and Visibility & Engagement. These are supported by a detailed roadmap of 26 objectives and performance indicators aimed at building a world-class ecosystem for women and girls in rugby.

The strategy aims to:

Inspire participation by creating inclusive and engaging experiences from minis to elite, including specific focus on how we build a system with women & girls in mind.

by creating inclusive and engaging experiences from minis to elite, including specific focus on how we build a system with women & girls in mind. Connect communities by fostering pathways and volunteer engagement across clubs and provinces.

by fostering pathways and volunteer engagement across clubs and provinces. Thrive through excellence, with ambitions for Ireland to consistently rank in the top five of the women’s XVs game globally and qualify for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.