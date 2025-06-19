Warwick Goes Back To His Playing Roots With Ballymena

Recently-retired Ulster prop Andrew Warwick will be back in the colours of Ballymena RFC this coming season, as he returns to his playing roots at Eaton Park.

The news that Warwick will play for the Braidmen is a major boost as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign where they finished eighth in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A.

A product of Ballymena Academy and Ballymena RFC, it was his impressive form with the latter in the All-Ireland League which initially earned him a shot at the professional game, and ultimately his first contract with Ulster.

The 34-year-old grasped the opportunity with both hands, going on to make 212 senior appearances for the province – including 17 this past season – and also play three times for Emerging Ireland between 2013 and 2015.

Always eager to give back to his hometown club, ‘Waz’ has previously done forwards and scrum coaching with Ballymena, and was part of their senior Men’s coaching team last year when John Nicholl returned to the head coach role.

A team-mate of Warwick’s at Ulster, Marcus Rea, will combine his professional commitments with coaching Ballymena’s forwards in 2025/26, in a notable change to their coaching group.

Rea’s appointment was confirmed earlier this month by the County Antrim outfit along with Alasdair Frazer’s move into the director of rugby position, following several impactful seasons working with the club’s Youth and 2nd XV teams, and recently spearheading their Under-21s’ success.

Along with retaining former club captain Glenn Baillie as backs coach, Ballymena head coach Nicholl is delighted to bring in a player of Warwick’s quality as a vastly-experienced front row operator and scrummager.

“Andrew has always been a club man at heart, and during his playing career with Ulster he was never far away from the Ballymena club or local school, Ballymena Academy,” said Nicholl.

“He has given so much back to the club with his coaching of young players, but now they have a chance to take to the pitch with him which is a fantastic opportunity for our guys.

“We are all really looking forward to his first game back in black.”

The new Energia All-Ireland League season begins on Saturday, September 27, and Warwick can look forward to some exciting Ulster derbies in Division 2A against Banbridge and Dungannon. The Tyrone side joined Wanderers in earning promotion in April.